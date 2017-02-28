ISIS encouraged militants to ‘eat’ non-Muslims during ‘time of jihad’

London: New materials found from liberated ISIS territories have revealed that the group urged young fighters to eat the flesh of their enemies and those whom it considered non-Muslims if the supplies were low.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the new information was revealed after a manual detailing the same was found in one of the training schools of the group.

The material was found by the London based Quilliam Foundation, and detailed that if there were no food supplies available during ‘time of jihad’, the ISIS militants could to kill non-Muslims or Muslims who do not believe their version of radical Islam. The handbook also details on which parts of the body was to be cooked and how to prepare it.

The claims comes in the wake of reports that said that a mother was forced to eat her son’s remains by the ISIS, who gave it to her on the pretext of was rice and meat.