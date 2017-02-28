World, Europe

ISIS encouraged militants to ‘eat’ non-Muslims during ‘time of jihad’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 11:21 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 11:22 am IST
The claims come in the wake of reports that claimed that a mother was forced to eat her son’s remains by the ISIS.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

London: New materials found from liberated ISIS territories have revealed that the group urged young fighters to eat the flesh of their enemies and those whom it considered non-Muslims if the supplies were low.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the new information was revealed after a manual detailing the same was found in one of the training schools of the group.

The material was found by the London based Quilliam Foundation, and detailed that if there were no food supplies available during ‘time of jihad’, the ISIS militants could to kill non-Muslims or Muslims who do not believe their version of radical Islam. The handbook also details on which parts of the body was to be cooked and how to prepare it.

The claims comes in the wake of reports that said that a mother was forced to eat her son’s remains by the ISIS, who gave it to her on the pretext of was rice and meat.

Tags: isis, terrorism, cannibalism

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Criticised for chewing gum during India’s national anthem, Parvez Rasool hits back

Parvez Rasool made his Twenty20 debut for India as they took on England in the first of three-match T20 in Kanpur earlier this year. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'Box-office' Ben Stokes deserves IPL windfall: Ian Botham

IPL side Rising Pune Supergiants bought Ben Stokes for Rs. 14.5 crore in the IPL 10 players’ auction. (Photo: AP)
 

Peek-a-boo: Internet-connected toy compromises 800,000 accounts

Spiral Toys — maker of the Cloud Pets line of stuffed animals — has reportedly exposed over 2 million voice recordings of children and parents as well as e-mail addresses and password data for more than 800,000 accounts.
 

Throwback moment: Deepika repeats her 2012’s outfit at Oscars!

Deepika's perfect throwback moment.
 

MWC 2017: Car companies showcase their major developments

The MWC 2017 event will have the world tuned in with major announcements from top smartphone giants. MWC commences Feb 27 through March 2, 2017
 

Nokia 3310 to be 'Made in India', cost low, hit shelves in June: report

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Ukraine rebels threaten to seize enterprises unless blockade is halted

The Kremlin defended its decision to recognize passports issued by separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine, saying it came as a response to Ukraine's blockade of rebel regions. (Photo: AP)

Man arrested in Sweden for spying on Tibetan refugees

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

A R Rahman's 'Jai Ho' music to open UK-India Year of Culture 2017 ceremony

Buckingham Palace is set for a historic taste of Indian flavours later as Queen Elizabeth II hosts the launch of UK India Year of Culture. (Photo: AFP)

With Donald Trump at helm, US takes seat at UN rights council

In a keynote address, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was facing

French Institute in Athens targeted in arson attack

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham