search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

US base at Syria illegal ‘blackhole’ for ISIS militants: Russia

REUTERS
Published Dec 27, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become ‘a black hole’ where militants operate unhindered.
The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former Islamic State fighters in Syria to try to destabilise the country. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former Islamic State fighters in Syria to try to destabilise the country. (Photo: File/Representational)

General Valery Gerasimov’s allegations, made in a newspaper interview, centre on a US military base at Tanf, a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq in the south of the country.

Russia says the US base is illegal and that it and the area around it have become “a black hole” where militants operate unhindered.

 

Islamic State has in 2017 lost almost all the territory it held in Syria and Iraq. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the main part of the battle with Islamic State in Syria was over, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The United States says the Tanf facility is a temporary base used to train partner forces to fight Islamic State. It has rejected similar Russian allegations in the past, saying Washington remains committed to killing off Islamic State and denying it safe havens.

But Gerasimov told the daily Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper on Wednesday that the United States was training up fighters who were former Islamic State militants but who now call themselves the New Syrian Army or use other names.

He said Russia satellites and drones had spotted militant brigades at the US base.

“They are in reality being trained there,” Gerasimov said, saying there were also a large number of militants and former Islamic State fighters at Shadadi, where he said there was also a US base.

“They are practically Islamic State,” he said. “But after they are worked with, they change their spots and take on another name. Their task is to destabilise the situation.”

Russia has partially withdrawn from Syria, but Gerasimov said the fact that Moscow was keeping an air base and naval facility there meant it was well placed to deal with pockets of instability if and when they arose.

Tags: general valery gerasimov, vladimir putin, donald trump, isis




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Why fear, when Russia’s here: Kremlin wants to mediate US, N Korea tensions

The standoff between the United States and North Korea has raised fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula. (Photo: File)

Despite strained ties, UK ship escorts Russian ship near former's territorial waters

Britain’s defence ministry said that Russian naval activity near Britain had increased in the holiday period. (Representational image/AFP)

Catalan separatists win crucial snap poll with absolute parliamentary majority

Catalan independence supporters toast as they celebrate at the ANC ( Catalan National Assembly ) headquarters after results of the regional elections in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: AP)

UK PM Theresa May forces her own deputy to resign over pornography scandal

An internal investigation revealed that Damian Green had made misleading comments about pornography found on computers in his parliamentary office. (Photo: AFP)

Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama for radio show

Britain’s Prince Harry, right, interviews former US President Barack Obama as part of his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4s Today programme. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham