World, Europe

'Racist' client punches stripper in UK, smashes her face for refusing sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 24, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Frances said that the man was on drugs and had even offered her cash to have sex with him at the nightclub.
Anastasia Frances, 21, who worked as a stripper, will have two metal plates placed in her cheek after the incident. (Photo: Facebook)
 Anastasia Frances, 21, who worked as a stripper, will have two metal plates placed in her cheek after the incident. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A woman received severe injuries on her face after she was punched hard by a man who first abused and attacked her boyfriend, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. The incident left her with a broken eye socket and cheekbone.

Anastasia Frances, 21, who worked as a stripper, will have two metal plates placed in her cheek after the incident, which took place on April 15, said a report in the Daily Mirror.

The attacker had pestered Anastasia Frances for sex when she was at the strip club. She repeatedly refused and he left the Bentleys Gentleman's Club, but waited outside. When Frances came out with her boyfriend, Kane Wilson, the attacker started following them to a taxi. When questioned, he began shouting racial abuses at 29-year-old Wilson.

The fight between the two became physical and the attacker landed a blow on Frances’ cheek when she tried to break up the fight. She was hurried to St James's Hospital in Leeds for treatment, after the police arrived and pulled the men away.

Frances said that the man was on drugs and had even offered her cash to have sex with him at the nightclub. He had said that he wouldn’t leave otherwise.

The act was caught on a video taken by an eyewitness from inside a cab.

Frances said that she also suffered a damaged nerve on the left side of her body which caused constant numbness. The mother of one said, “The attack has left me anxious and I have said I am not going to strip at that venue anymore.”

She added that she was not a prostitute and had only worked as an exotic dancer since the age of 18 but never faced any problem before. She had only recently returned to work after the birth of her son Kartier.

Tags: anastasia frances, racial slur, abuse, physical assault
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
 

Anushka and Virat's PDA on Instagram is something you can’t miss!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Pic: Instagram/virat.kohli)
 

Couples who save sex for marriage share awkward first experiences

One couple had strangers walk in on them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sonakhi hits back at Armaan for 'actors are actors and singers are singers' comment!

What followed was even messier than the first tweet that led to the entire heated conversation.
 

Hema Malini’s elder daughter, Esha Deol is expecting her first baby

Esha Deol with mother Hema Malini.
 

'Would love to be a part of Mohanlal's Mahabharata': Prabhas reacts to RGV tweets

Prabhas will soon be seen in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Emmanuel Macron: France’s young presidential candidate, neither Right nor Left

With frustration at France’s political class running high, Macron has tapped into a desire for wholesale change that also propelled far-right candidate Le Pen into the second round. (Photo: AP)

Macron wins first round of French election, Germany 'satisfied' with results

With Macron topping the first round of the French presidential election, projections show that he is set to face Front National's Marine Le Pen in a race that has knocked France's traditional political parties out of the running. (Photo: AP/File)

After mental health petition, Democrats seek to remove Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

French elections: Macron vows to be 'president for all France', after initial win

Macron, who has styled himself as a liberal progressive outsider set to revolutionize politics, appealed to enough voters to get into the May 7 second round. (Photo: AFP)

Emmanuel Macron ahead of Le Pen in french polls

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham