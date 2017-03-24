World, Europe

UK Parliament attack: Police make 2 'significant' arrests

AFP
Published Mar 24, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
9 people are now in custody over Wednesday's rampage in Westminster, in which at least 50 were injured, 31 requiring hospital treatment.
Police have searched 16 addresses, with five more raids still underway, mainly in London and the central city of Birmingham. (Photo: AP)
 Police have searched 16 addresses, with five more raids still underway, mainly in London and the central city of Birmingham. (Photo: AP)

London: British police said on Friday they had made two further "significant" arrests over the Islamist-inspired terror attack on parliament, as they appealed for information about the homegrown killer who left four people dead.

Nine people are now in custody over Wednesday's rampage in Westminster, in which at least 50 people were injured, 31 requiring hospital treatment, counter-terrorism commander Mark Rowley said.

Police have searched 16 addresses, with five more raids still underway, mainly in London and the central city of Birmingham, where the attacker reportedly lived and near where he rented the car used in the assault.

The police officer also revealed the attacker's birth name as Adrian Russell Ajao, after naming him Thursday as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old who used "a number of aliases" and had a history of violent offences but no terrorist convictions.

The Islamic State group claimed the assailant behind Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years was one of its "soldiers" acting on a call to target countries in the US-led coalition fighting the jihadists.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Masood was known to intelligence services as a "peripheral" figure some years ago but there was no warning of his intention to mount an attack.

Rowley said on Friday that police were trying to establish whether Masood acted totally alone "or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him".

Masood ran over dozens of pedestrians and tourists on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon before crashing his car into parliament, where he managed to stab a police officer before being shot dead.

Lawmakers returned to work as normal on Thursday morning, even as forensic officers worked at the scene, but a review of parliamentary security is now underway.

Hundreds of people gathered in nearby Trafalgar Square late Thursday for a vigil led by Mayor Sadiq Khan who vowed that "Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism."

The death toll rose late on Thursday after life support was withdrawn from a 75-year-old man injured in the attack, who the police named as Leslie Rhodes from south London.

The other victims were 48-year-old policeman Keith Palmer and, on the bridge, a 43-year-old British woman, Aysha Frade, who was on her way to pick up her two daughters, and an American citizen in his 50s, Kurt Cochran.

Police earlier said that five men and three women aged between 21 and 58 were arrested "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts". One woman was later released on bail.

Rowley gave no details of the new arrests, only to say that they took place in the West Midlands -- the area of the country that includes Birmingham -- and the north-west of England.

Born in Kent in southeast England, Masood was a British citizen with convictions for assault and possession of offensive weapons dating from 1983 to 2003.

According to The Sun tabloid, he married a Muslim woman in 2004 and moved the following year to Saudi Arabia to teach, returning in 2009.

Police said he went by numerous aliases, including, reportedly, Adrian Elms, while reports suggest he lived all over England, including in Luton and east London.

He was described as "a nice guy" by Iwona Romek, a former neighbour in Birmingham, who told the Birmingham Mail: "He had a wife, a young Asian woman and a small child who went to school."

Rowley said police were "looking at his history" and appealed for any public information about him, adding: "Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, preparation and associates."

The crowds at Trafalgar Square late on Thursday brought messages of defiance, flags and flowers, and offered their condolences to officers who lost a colleague in the attack.

Naveed Mirza, a Muslim student, said he had received "overwhelming" support since the attack described by police as "Islamist-related terrorism".

"We have come to say how, as Muslims, we unequivocally condemn all the violent actions that took place yesterday," he said.

The IS group said it was responsible, according to the Amaq propaganda agency, its first claim of an attack on British soil.

The latest attack had echoes of the atrocities in Nice and Berlin when trucks ploughed into crowds of people, killing 86 people in the French Riviera city in July and 12 at a market in the German capital just days before Christmas.

The assault on Westminster was the deadliest in Britain since four suicide bombers killed 52 people on the city's transport system in July 2005.

A defiant May had told the reopened parliament that Britain's resolve "will never waver in the face of terrorism," as MPs stood heads bowed for a minute's silence in remembrance of the victims.

Britain's last terror attack was the 2016 assassination of MP Jo Cox by a pro-Nazi sympathiser shortly before the historic but deeply divisive June vote to leave the EU.

In 2013, British soldier Lee Rigby was run down and knifed on a London street to death by two Islamist extremists.

Tags: uk parliament attack, terror attack, westminster palace
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You will now be able turn your iPhone or iPad into a Macbook

Apple’s latest patent reveal possible future design where an iPhone or an iPad could be used as an accessory or component for a Macbook.
 

Virat Kohli takes a dig at Australian media after Donald trump comparison

Virat Kohli believes that if his conscience is clear, there is no harm in standing by what he feels is right. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith rubs noses with Dalai Lama ahead of India-Australia Dharamsala Test

"We rubbed our noses together, and (Dalai Lama) gave me some blessings, so hopefully it’ll help me with my sleep over the next five days," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli to play Dharmasala test only if 100 percent fit

Virat Kohli said he could risk aggravating the injury while fielding, but felt no discomfort while batting. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has continued his tirade against Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of 4th Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia need not tinker with playing XI, pressure is on India, says Steve Waugh

"They (India) have ve been expected to win this series and they now come into this Test match with the possibility of losing it," said Steve Waugh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Germanwings crash: Pilot's father says son was not suicidal, gas leak knocked him out

Rescue workers work on debris of the Germanwings jet at the crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, France. (Photo: AP)

Utah man on wedding anniversary trip with wife among those killed in London attack

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said that the person who carried out the 'attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State'. (Photo: AP)

Will keep up Nazi taunts if I am called dictator, says Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will keep up his “Nazi” taunts targeting European leaders as long as they keep on calling him a “dictator”. (Photo: AP)

No rape happened as woman didn’t scream, rules Italian court; minister takes stock

In this photo taken on Sunday, March 5, 2017 thousands of people take part in a demonstration against violence on women in downtown Turin, Italy. (Photo: AP))

UK Parliament attacker Khalid Masood: 'A nice guy' turned extremist

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, left, stands amongst the emergency services at the scene outside the Palace of Westminster, London. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham