UK: 13-year-old bisexual girl commits suicide post break-up with her girlfriend

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 24, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 11:23 am IST
The teenage girl hanged herself as she was extremely affected by her break-up with her girlfriend.
Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)

Sherborne: A 13-year-old bisexual girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a woodland after she split up with her girlfriend at Sherborne, Dorset.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the girl told her father that she is going for a walk and never returned. After a few hours, the father filed a missing person complaint with the police. Subsequently, a passer-by found the girl’s corpse hanging in a woodland that was near her house the following morning. 

The teen Sophie Clark, who was already suffering from mental heath issues, was extremely affected by the split which pushed her to commit suicide.

The investigation also revealed that Clark had already tried to take her life once in March last year by overdosing herself with paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Also facing body-image issues, Clark’s psychiatrist was quoted as saying that the girl was also prone to cutting herself as that helped her calm down. 

'She said she felt it difficult to concentrate and felt her school grades were dropping she described felling insecure about her body image,’ the psychiatrist was quoted as saying.

The investigation also revealed that Clark who described herself as bisexual or pansexual, previously had a boyfriend and the couple eventually broke-up.

Few hours before she went missing, the teen had also talked to a friend over Facebook, telling the friend about her intentions to harm herself. The friend had seen Clark at school but had not noticed anything unusual.

A post-martem examination of Clark’s body detected drugs in her blood stream and also said the death was caused due to pressure on her neck.

Tags: 13-year-old commits suicide, bi-sexual, teenager, relationship issues, mental health
Location: United Kingdom, England, Bournemouth

