World, Europe

19 dead, 50 injured in terror attack explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

AFP
Published May 23, 2017, 6:14 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 6:30 am IST
This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise, says police official in a statement.
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)
 Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)

Manchester, United Kingdom: Nineteen people have been killed in a suspected explosion at the end of a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester in northwest England that is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said.

Eyewitnesses described a "huge bomb-like bang" and scenes of panic as young fans fled the venue. A fleet of ambulances was seen rushing to the venue and bomb disposal teams were dispatched soon after.

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said in a statement.

The first unconfirmed reports of an explosion emerged shortly after 2145 GMT on Monday.  "We heard the last song go and then suddenly there was a massive flash and then a bang and smoke," said Gary Walker from Leeds who was with his wife waiting for their daughters to come out told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Walker said he was hit by shrapnel in his foot while his wife sustained a stomach wound. Isabel Hodgins, who had been attending the concert, told Sky News: "Everybody was panicking, there was pushing up the stairs.

"The corridor was full, it smelled of burning, there was quite a lot of smoke as we were leaving.  "It's just shocking and we just feel very shaken up. We're just lucky to have gotten away safely," she said.

Majid Khan, 22, who was attending the concert with his sister, said: "A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena". Calvin Welsford, 18, from Bristol told the BBC: "It almost sounded like a gunshot".

 "I looked around and people were just spilling down, heading out of the building". "I was actually having an asthma attack. It was sheer panic," he said.

Manchester residents opened up their homes to people left stranded by the incident, sending messages with the hashtag #RoomforManchester. Several media outlets reported that there had been two explosions from within the 21,000 capacity venue.

Robert Tempkin, 22, from Middlesbrough, told the BBC: "Everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people's phones on the floor. People just dropped everything.

"Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped. "There were lots of ambulances. I saw somebody being treated. I couldn't tell what had happened to him."

The Manchester ambulance service warned people only to call "for life threatening emergencies" as it had "a large number of resources at the incident".

Suzy Mitchell, whose flat is opposite the venue said she heard "a huge bang" and came out of her flat to see "everyone was running away in big crowds". Train services to and from Manchester Victoria Station -- located under the Arena -- had been cancelled.

"Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day," National Rail said in a statement. British Transport Police said in a statement: "Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening.

The incident caused transport chaos, with traffic jams outside the venue. "Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed," operator Northern Railway wrote on its website.   

Tags: manchester concert attack, ariana grande, manchester arena, terror attack, terrorism

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor glitters in a gold Elie Saab gown

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France .(Photo: AP)
 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor weaves magic in this custom cropped trouser sari!

Sonam Kapoor at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram/salilsand)
 

Video: Sea lion drags shocked girl into water by her dress

A family relative however immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girl and brought her out in time. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Terminally ill man weds in hospice

The couple hold hands during the wedding ceremony. (Photo: via web)

World’s hottest chilli can kill you

Researchers say if you try to eat this chilli you will most likely die from asphyxiation; go into anaphylactic shock and die.

Brexit talks get green light

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

WHO spends more on travel of their associates than AIDS and hepatitis

Margaret Chan, left, General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Bruce Aylward, right, Executive Director of WHO and Health Emergencies Director-General's Special Representative for the Ebola Response, speak to the media after The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Ebola, during a press conference, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo:AP)

UK: Woman addicted to drugs murders 71-yr-old lover with axe, hammer for money

Taylor wanted Neely to give up both prostitution and heroin. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham