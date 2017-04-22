 LIVE !  :  Rahul Tripathi powered Rising Pune Supergiant’s to aggressive start in chase of 176 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: Rising Pune Supergiant 3 down in chase of 177
 
World, Europe

Security dominates presidential election after Paris shooting

AFP
Published Apr 22, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
The top two vote getters in Sunday's tight, four-way contest will head to a run-off on May 7. 
On Sunday, around 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers will be deployed to protect voters around France. (Photo: Representational/AFP)  
 On Sunday, around 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers will be deployed to protect voters around France. (Photo: Representational/AFP)  

Paris: France was on edge Saturday on the eve of its most unpredictable presidential election in decades, which will take place under heightened security after the jihadist killing of a policeman.       

The Islamic State-claimed slaying of the officer on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue thrust questions of security to the fore of campaigning after nine months of relative calm.       

Nearly a quarter of voters are still undecided, and surveys showed until now the French to be more concerned about jobs and the economy than terrorism. But analysts warned Thursday's shooting could change that.       

The top two vote getters in Sunday's tight, four-way contest will head to a run-off on May 7.        

Authorities in Paris have offered additional guards for hundreds of polling stations in the capital, which will come on top of an already major security plan across the country.       

"An extra guard or reinforcement of staff will be provided to any polling station that needs it," Paris town hall official Colombe Brossel said.        

On Sunday, around 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers will be deployed to protect voters around France.       

Voters headed to the polls on Saturday in many of France's overseas territories like Martinique and Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, as well as in the US.       

France was still shaken two days after 39-year-old gunman Karim Cheurfi shot dead a police officer and wounded two others before being killed, in an attack that sent tourists on the Champs Elysees rushing for cover.       

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen moved quickly to present herself as the strongest defender against Islamist radicals in a country under a state of emergency since a string of terror attacks that began in 2015, which have killed more than 230 people.

Don't give in to fear

The 48-year-old leader of the anti-immigration National Front (FN) called for France to "immediately" take back control of its borders from the European Union and deport all foreigners on a terror watchlist.       

"This war against us is ceaseless and merciless," she said, accusing the Socialist government of a "cowardly" response to the threat.       

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon also hastily convened televised briefings in which they vowed to protect the country.       

"Some haven't taken the full measure of the evil," 63-year-old Fillon said, promising an "iron-fisted" approach.       

Macron, a 39-year-old moderate whom Fillon has portrayed as too inexperienced for the top job, said France was paying for the intelligence jobs cuts made when Fillon was prime minister between 2007 and 2012.       

Describing the Champs Elysees shooting as an attack on democracy, he urged voters: "Do not give in to fear."       

Communist-backed firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, 65, was the only one of the four to stick to his schedule. He called for a "Europe of rebels", during a rally in Paris with Pablo Iglesias, the head of Spain's far-left Podemos party.       

"Several Europes are possible, it doesn't have to be just their Europe," said Melenchon, a eurosceptic who has pledged to renegotiate treaties with the bloc.

Exploiting attack 

A BVA poll conducted on Thursday and Friday showed Le Pen and Macron tied on 23 percent, ahead of Melenchon with 19.5 percent and Fillon on 19 percent.   

Though the race has four main contenders, a total of 11 are in the running, most of whom are polling in single digits.        

Police continued Saturday their probe as a clearer picture has emerged of Cheurfi's violent past.        

He was arrested in February on suspicion of plotting to kill police officers but released because of a lack of evidence.        

A serial offender, he spent nearly 14 years in prison for a range of crimes including attacks on the police. He had shown "no signs of radicalisation" while in custody, said France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins.      

The shooting came days after two men were arrested in Marseille on suspicion of planning an imminent attack and follows a series of deadly strikes around Europe in the past month, targeting Stockholm, London and the Saint Petersburg metro.  

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve accused Le Pen of attempting to make political hay out of the killing, saying she was "seeking, as she does after every tragedy, to take advantage of it".

Adelaide Zulfikarpasic of BVA pollsters said: "If it were to benefit someone that would clearly be Marine Le Pen who has dominated this issue throughout the campaign, or Francois Fillon."

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he thought the attack in Paris "will have a big effect" on the election.

Some voters, though undecided, were unmoved by the latest attack on French soil.

"I don't like any of them, they're all disappointing, said 73-year-old Ghislaine Pincont of Lille. "At worst, I'll cast a blank vote. In any case the attack on the Champs Elysees won't have any impact on my choice."

Tags: champs elysees shooting, french presidential election, isis, jihadist killing
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
 

Watch: AB de Villiers’ son steals the show in Royal Challengers Bangalore nets

A video of AB de Villiers' son wielding willow and cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore while watching his dad practice in the nets had gone viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Paris Champs-Elysees shooter: An unstable criminal who ‘hated police’

Karim Cheurfi, 39, was described as an oddball by his neighbours in the multi-ethnic suburb of Chelles east of Paris (Photo: AP)

Julian Assange pleads with Ecuador government

Julian Assange (Photo: AP)

UK rejects call to outlaw high-heel workplace dress codes

On Friday the government said the law already bans discrimination on gender grounds (Photo: AP)

Fears engulf French election after policeman shot in Paris

The gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon on a police van at around 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday (Photo: AP)

UK: Father of 25 kids tortures his 16-week-old baby to death with live-in partner

The bus was then diverted to a where the doctors pronounced her dead. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham