search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Muslim go back: Sikh man’s turban ripped off in racist attack outside UK parl

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Singh said he was waiting in the queue when the man, who was shouting ‘Muslim go back,’ approached him and attempted to remove his turban.
Ravneet Singh, 37, from Punjab in India, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place Wednesday. (Representational Image)
 Ravneet Singh, 37, from Punjab in India, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place Wednesday. (Representational Image)

London: An Indian Sikh man's turban was ripped by a white man in an apparent racist attack outside the UK parliament, according to a media report.

Ravneet Singh, 37, from Punjab in India, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place Wednesday.

 

Singh said he was waiting in the queue when the man, who was shouting "Muslim go back", approached him and attempted to remove his turban, a religious headgear worn by Sikh men.

"I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us. Just before we got to the entrance he came up to me and attacked me.”

"He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran," he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Singh said that the man made a "racist comment" in another language that he did not recognise.

"He was a white man, but he didn't sound English. He said something like 'Muslim go back'," he added.

Labour MP Dhesi, who was to host Singh, expressed "disgust" at the incident and sought action against the culprit.

"Disgusted to discover today that someone filled with hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my guests standing in line outside @UKParliament. I hope the @metpoliceuk /authorities will take urgent action," Dhesi tweeted.

According to the report, the police have confirmed being alerted at 5.20 pm about the assault outside Portcullis House, the building adjacent to the Houses of Parliament, which is home to offices for MPs and their staff.

No arrest has been made so far, with the police probing the case.

Tags: sikh, uk parliament, racist attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
 

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice, experts reveal

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Emirates doesn’t get PMS: Woman complains about period pain, forced off flight

24-year-old Beth Evans and her boyfriend claim that they were asked to leave an Emirates flight bound for Dubai from UK when one of the attendants overheard Evans complaining about period pain to her boyfriend. (Representational Image)

UK, US in talks over fate of ISIS duo held for killing, torturing Western hostages

Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he does not want Kotey and Elsheikh back in the United Kingdom, and British media have reported that the men have been stripped of their British citizenship. (Photo: AFP)

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

Neil Basu, currently Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, is tipped to take over one of the British policing’s toughest jobs. (Representational Image)

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

No arrests were made because nobody had broken any Austrian laws but Transvania imposed a travel ban on the four involved indicating that they were no longer welcome aboard. (Representational Image)

Fake buttocks Charlie: Smuggler arrested with cocaine stuffed in rear

Customs agents at Portugal's busiest airport found the drugs on the man's body, police said in a statement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham