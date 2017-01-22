World, Europe

Will see what Donald Trump does before judging him: Pope Francis

AP
Published Jan 22, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the US and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a saviour in times of crisis.
Pope Francis. (Photo: AP)
 Pope Francis. (Photo: AP)

Vatican City: Pope Francis has told an interviewer that he'll wait to see what US President Donald Trump does before forming his opinion.

In an interview published on Saturday evening by Spanish newspaper El Pais, Francis says he doesn't like "judging people early. We'll see what Trump does."

Asked about populist-style political leaders emerging in the United States and Europe, Francis warned against seeking a saviour in times of crisis.

He said Hitler in the 1930s' Germany "was voted for by the people and then he destroyed the people."

Francis laments that in crises "we look for a saviour to give us back identity, and we defend ourselves with walls, barbed-wire fences, from other peoples."

He was interviewed Friday at the Vatican at the same time as Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Tags: pope francis, vatican, donald trump, donald trump inauguration

Related Stories

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it was investigating reports of intimidation and harassment in schools, churches and elsewhere since the election. (Photo: AP)

Pope condemns 'epidemic of animosity' against immigrants, populist nationalism

Francis appeared to refer to anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim attitudes that surfaced during the U.S. campaign and since the election.
20 Nov 2016 9:26 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were spotted at a bash celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday late Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant celebrates his birthday with friends from B-Town
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the wedding reception of Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs dazzle at Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)

16 killed in Italy bus crash, children on board: media

Firefighters inspect the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Prince William confirms he is quitting pilot role

Britain's Prince William. (Photo: AFP)

Italy hotel avalanche: 10 pulled out alive after 2 days

One of the three children that were rescued from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel is transported to a hospital in Pescara. (Photo: AP)

Russian political elites revel in Trump's inauguration

Trump's promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia's political elite following spiraling tensions with Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham