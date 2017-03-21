World, Europe

After US, UK issues ban on laptops, tablets on flights for 6 countries

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 10:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 10:41 pm IST
The government said it has been in close touch with the Americans to "fully understand" their position.
The British airlines affected include British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson. (Representational image)
 The British airlines affected include British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson. (Representational image)

London: The UK today imposed a ban on carrying laptops as part of cabin baggage on Britain-bound passenger flights from six Muslim-majority countries, hours after US introduced a similar move citing terrorism concerns. The ban will cover around 14 airlines that operate direct flights from largely Muslim countries Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia. The UK restrictions also apply to tablets, DVD players and phones over certain size.

"Direct flights to the UK from these destinations can continue to operate to the UK subject to new measures being in place. Travellers are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest FCO [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] travel advice and to check online with their chosen airline for further information," a UK government spokesperson said.

Under the new arrangements, passengers boarding flights to the UK from the countries affected will not be allowed to take any phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal sized mobile or smartphone (Length: 16.0cm, Width: 9.3cm, Depth:1.5cm) into the cabin of the plane.

Any such devices will need to be placed into hold luggage and checked-in before going through central security. "The additional security measures may cause some disruption for passengers and flights, and we understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to?maintain?the safety of British nationals," the spokesperson said.

"The safety and security of the travelling public is our highest priority. That is why we keep our aviation security under constant review and put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate," he added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a number of meetings on aviation security over the last few weeks, including this morning, where the new aviation security measures were agreed.

The government said it has also been in close touch with the Americans to "fully understand" their position. The British airlines affected include British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson. The foreign airlines hit by the new ban include Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airways, Atlas-Global Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Egyptair, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Saudia. They have been informed about the changes and will begin implementing the ban immediately.

The attempted downing of an airliner in Somalia last year was linked to a laptop device, and some media reports have claimed that the new security precautions are an attempt to stop similar incidents.

Tags: electronic devices, middle east nations

Related Stories

The ban was revealed Monday in statements from Royal Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US-bound flights

The reason for the ban was not immediately clear
21 Mar 2017 6:59 PM
The tweet was later removed amid suggestions the airline had released the information prematurely. (Representational Image)

US poised to ban electronic devices on flights from Middle East nations

The move would mark the latest attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to tighten security at US borders.
21 Mar 2017 11:04 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

French minister probed for hiring daughters as aides

Le Roux, who has denied any wrongdoing, said that his daughters had worked for him during their summer holidays. (Photo: AFP)

France: Le Pen, Macron clash during election campaign’s first TV debate

Marine Le Pen smiles prior to a television debate at French TV station TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)

27 EU nations to hold Brexit summit on April 29; plan negotiation guidelines

EU Council President Donald Tusk is expected to make his proposals for the guidelines before the end of the month. (Photo: AP)

UK: Don't have to listen to Trump's wiretaps anymore, jokes David Cameron

Cameron further asserted that the UK and US were the guardians of freedom, tolerance, equality and justice. (Photo: AP)

Suspended mega US-EU trade deal still alive: US envoy

EU officials had feared US President Donald Trump would abandon the four-year talks for the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham