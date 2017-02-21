UK: 2 sentenced to life for assaulting 23-yr-old with learning disorder

Hack, from Beaumont Leys, Leicester, admitted murder but Lowe, from Crown Hills, Leicester, originally denied murder and tried to conceal evidence. (Representational Image)

Leicester: Joshua Hack, 21, and Keith Lowe, 22, have been handed a life sentence by the Leicester Crown Court for abusing and physically assaulting 23-year-old Brendan Mason.

According to Metro, Hack, from Beaumont Leys, Leicester, admitted murder but Lowe, from Crown Hills, Leicester, originally denied murder and tried to conceal evidence. But when prosecutors played a video of Lowe repeatedly punching and laughing at Mason, he changed his plea half way through his trial at the court.

Under the pretext of spending some time with Mason, Hack and Lowe had lured Mason to Abbey Park, Leicester on July 5, 2016.

Joshua Hack and Keith Lowe, lured Brendan Mason, 23, to a park, pretending they wanted to spend time with him. They then hung him from a tree, taking turns to hit him. He was then stripped naked and thrown into a pond in the park.

The victim, unconscious and bleeding, was found by the groundsmen and was airlifted to the hospital. He was found to have 99 separate injuries to his head and body, including brain damage, five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and he died later that day.

Hack and Lowe were later caught on CCTV when they walked into McDonald’s restaurant after the attack in the middle of the night.

Another video, of 53 seconds, deliberately filmed on mobile phone showed Lowe taunting Brendan.

Prosecutor Miranda Moore was quoted as saying that the attackers were describing Brendan as a paedophile and nothing could be further from the truth. The court heard the attack had been planned the night before and that Hack and Lowe misinterpreted his behaviour towards a girl at a party.

She added that police recovered a ‘trophy’ picture of ‘Lowe standing behind the naked and beaten Brendan, who is sitting cross-legged on the floor’.

Michael Auty, defending Hack, said his client had autism and was ‘pathetically immature’.

Christopher Donnellan, representing Lowe, said, “He accepted there was going to be a confrontation with the deceased but not at the level that it turned into. He is a young man who has difficulties.”

Judge Michael Chambers said Hack had lied in his first interview with the police and even gone with friends to lay flowers at the scene where Mr Mason’s body was found. He said Lowe had bleached his bloodstained trousers, washed his hooded top and hidden his blood-spattered shoes in a bid to cover his tracks.

“I find that each of you were equally involved and responsible for what was a joint attack. I’m satisfied you made the recording for your own gratification and took a number of trophy photographs”, he said.