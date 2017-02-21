World, Europe

UK: 2 sentenced to life for assaulting 23-yr-old with learning disorder

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
The accused had lured the victim to a park, pretending they wanted to spend time with him and then attacked him.
Hack, from Beaumont Leys, Leicester, admitted murder but Lowe, from Crown Hills, Leicester, originally denied murder and tried to conceal evidence. (Representational Image)
  Hack, from Beaumont Leys, Leicester, admitted murder but Lowe, from Crown Hills, Leicester, originally denied murder and tried to conceal evidence. (Representational Image)

Leicester: Joshua Hack, 21, and Keith Lowe, 22, have been handed a life sentence by the Leicester Crown Court for abusing and physically assaulting  23-year-old Brendan Mason.

According to Metro, Hack, from Beaumont Leys, Leicester, admitted murder but Lowe, from Crown Hills, Leicester, originally denied murder and tried to conceal evidence. But when prosecutors played a video of Lowe repeatedly punching and laughing at Mason, he changed his plea half way through his trial at the court.

Under the pretext of spending some time with Mason, Hack and Lowe had lured Mason to Abbey Park, Leicester on July 5, 2016.

Joshua Hack and Keith Lowe, lured Brendan Mason, 23, to a park, pretending they wanted to spend time with him. They then hung him from a tree, taking turns to hit him. He was then stripped naked and thrown into a pond in the park.

The victim, unconscious and bleeding, was found by the groundsmen and was airlifted to the hospital. He was found to have 99 separate injuries to his head and body, including brain damage, five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and he died later that day.

Hack and Lowe were later caught on CCTV when they walked into McDonald’s restaurant after the attack in the middle of the night.

Another video, of 53 seconds, deliberately filmed on mobile phone showed Lowe taunting Brendan.

Prosecutor Miranda Moore was quoted as saying that the attackers were describing Brendan as a paedophile and nothing could be further from the truth. The court heard the attack had been planned the night before and that Hack and Lowe misinterpreted his behaviour towards a girl at a party.

She added that police recovered a ‘trophy’ picture of ‘Lowe standing behind the naked and beaten Brendan, who is sitting cross-legged on the floor’.

Michael Auty, defending Hack, said his client had autism and was ‘pathetically immature’.

Christopher Donnellan, representing Lowe, said, “He accepted there was going to be a confrontation with the deceased but not at the level that it turned into. He is a young man who has difficulties.”

Judge Michael Chambers said Hack had lied in his first interview with the police and even gone with friends to lay flowers at the scene where Mr Mason’s body was found. He said Lowe had bleached his bloodstained trousers, washed his hooded top and hidden his blood-spattered shoes in a bid to cover his tracks.

“I find that each of you were equally involved and responsible for what was a joint attack. I’m satisfied you made the recording for your own gratification and took a number of trophy photographs”, he said.

Tags: abuse, murder, learning disability, video
Location: United Kingdom, England, Leicester

Lifestyle Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First pics: Ranbir Kapoor's look from Sanjay Dutt biopic gets leaked

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with long locks while shooting in Mumbai for Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt.
 

Japanese women head to host clubs to get pampered and satisfy desires

“When I was 20 a customer bought me a Porsche” (Photo: AFP)
 

Raees by rail: Case sought against SRK over death during the movie’s promotion

SRK during his 'Raees by Rail' promotions.
 

WhatsApp, the current hunting ground for cyber criminals

(Representational image)
 

Roger Federer wants Rafael Nadal as his doubles partner

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the launch of the latter's academy. (Photo: AFP)
 

HMD Global to bring new Nokia 3310 to India in May?

The revamped version of Nokia 3310 is tipped to cost €59, way cheaper than the original version which used to cost €129.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UN-backed Syria peace talks resume in Geneva after long pause

Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria. (Photo: AP)

5 dead as plane crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

The site of a plane crash at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Russia's ambassador to United Nations falls ill, dies at 64

Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin. (Photo: AP)

Russia to start deliveries of KA-226T helicopters to India in 2019

Kamov 226T helicopters. (Photo: AFP)

Turkey detains more than 1,500 over alleged militant links

The interior ministry said in a statement that 1,589 people were detained for questioning over suspected militant links. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham