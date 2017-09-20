World, America

At least 49 reported dead as powerful earthquake rocks Mexico

AFP
Published Sep 20, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Officials warned people in the streets to avoid smoking because of the risk of igniting gas leaking from ruptured pipes.
The body of woman hangs crushed by a collapsed building in the neighborhood of Roma Norte, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 The body of woman hangs crushed by a collapsed building in the neighborhood of Roma Norte, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)

Mexico City: At least 49 people were killed when a powerful earthquake rocked Mexico today, toppling buildings in the capital and sowing panic on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 temblor.

The preliminary toll from the authorities looked certain to rise, however, as emergency crews and hundreds of volunteers dug through rubble in Mexico City, a megapolis of 20 million, looking for survivors and bodies.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1. "I'm so worried. I can't stop crying. It's the same nightmare as in 1985," one resident in a plaza in the capital, Georgina Sanchez, 52, sobbed to AFP.

"We ran outside thinking all was going to collapse around us," said Lazaro Frutis, a 45-year-old who escaped an office building before it crumpled to the ground. "The worst thing is, we don't know about our families or anything."

The quake -- which occurred in the early afternoon, hours after city authorities had conducted an earthquake drill -- caused most of its damage in the centre and south of the sprawling city.

Several buildings were reduced to debris and cars were flattened by falling stonework. Scenes of chaos permeated the city, with traffic jammed to a standstill and anxious people running between the vehicles, as ambulances tried to make headway, sirens squealing.

Emergency officials warned people in the streets to avoid smoking because of the risk of igniting gas leaking from ruptured pipes.

In several locations, people were seen clambering on buildings that were now piles of stone and tangled metal to seek survivors and bodies.

The disaster immediately recalled the 1985 quake in which more than 10,000 people died, escalating panic among the population.

Jorge Lopez, a 49-year-old Spaniard living in Mexico City, said that when today's quake happened he raced to the school in the central Roma district where his children aged six and three were, to find it collapsed but his offspring safe if terrified.

"We arrived at the school and everyone was crying, everyone was frantic, and the kids were holding on to a rope," he said.

"It's uncontrollable. You can't do anything against nature," he said. Witnesses said another school was smashed to rubble in Cuernavaca, a town just south of the capital. The fate of the pupils and teachers was unknown.

An office building of around five stories in the chic Condesa district of central Mexico City collapsed. Volunteers scrambled among the debris, pulling out three survivors and looking for more.

"There are people trapped there!" yelled one woman. Patients were evacuated from a hospital in the adjoining Roma district, wheeled out on beds and wheelchairs as staff set up makeshift wards outside.

At one collapsed building in Roma, dozens of people clawed at the rubble as they waited for the arrival of heavy machinery to move the heavy chunks of stone. Officials called out for more volunteers, and for water.

A woman standing and watching the efforts with her husband, a doctor, turned to him and said, "Darling, if you want to help, give me your glasses and take care."

Unconfirmed social media posts suggested the city's international airport had closed because of damage. Officials in countries in the Americas began to react to the disaster by offering to help.

US President Donald Trump, who has forged an antagonistic relationship with Mexico since coming to office, tweeted: "God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you." 

Tags: mexico earthquake




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

It’s time to expose terror safe havens: Donald Trump at UN

President Donald Trump arrives with First Lady Melania Trump, right, and ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, left, for the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday at UN headquarters. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 50 in Florida due to Hurricane Irma: officials

Damage left behind by Irma in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless (Photo: AP)

Trump eyes military parade like France's Bastille Day for July 4 celebrations

Brigitte Trogneux and Emmanuel Macron with Donald and Melania Trump in Paris. (Photo: AP)

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)

In first UN speech, Trump to slap 'rogue regimes', embrace nationalist tone

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump United States President Donald Trump speaks with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham