World, Europe

British PM Theresa May calls for early general elections on June 8

AP
Published Apr 18, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
She said the UK Parliament would be asked to vote Wednesday to decide on whether or not to hold an election.
British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May called Tuesday for an early general election on June 8 in a surprise announcement as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the European Union.

"We need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done... before the detailed talks begin," May said, despite previously denying that she would do so.

Speaking outside her Downing Street residence in London, May warned that "division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit".

She said Parliament would be asked to vote Wednesday to decide on whether or not to hold an election.

The dramatic announcement comes after months of tumult in British politics following the Brexit vote.

A round of opinion polls over the Easter weekend also showed her Conservative Party far ahead of the main opposition Labour Party.

The Conservatives polled at between 38 percent and 46 percent, with Labour at 23 percent to 29 percent, according to the polls by YouGov, ComRes and Opinium.

The poll lead had prompted many senior Conservatives to call for an election, particularly as May will need a strong parliamentary majority as she seeks to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Conservatives currently have a working majority of just 17 from the last election in 2015 and some of their MPs have indicated they could vote against the government on key aspects of Brexit legislation.

EU leaders except May are set to hold a summit on April 29 where they will agree on the strategy for negotiating Britain's expected departure in 2019.

The negotiations themselves are not expected to start until May or June at the earliest. The European Commission has said it wants the exit talks to be concluded by October 2018 at the latest.

Britain's next election was due to have been held in 2020 -- a date enshrined in legislation according to which elections have to be held every five years in May.

But the law can be overruled if two-thirds of lawmakers in the British parliament vote in favour of early elections -- something that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously indicated he would do.

Corbyn, a veteran socialist with support on the left of the party, won the Labour leadership in September 2015 after the party's defeat in that year's election.

High approval rating

Corbyn, 67, enjoys grassroots support from left-wingers but is opposed by most of the party's more centrist lawmakers, who say that Labour under his leadership is not appealing to the middle classes.

May in contrast has scored consistently well in terms of personal popularity and polls have shown approval of her handling of the run-up to Brexit negotiations.

When asked who they thought would be the best prime minister, 50 percent of respondents in the YouGov poll said Theresa May and only 14 percent Corbyn.

May came to power in July 2016 after her predecessor David Cameron resigned following the shock Brexit referendum vote in June for which he had campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union.

The 60-year-old vicar's daughter is Britain's second prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and many commentators have drawn comparisons to the steely determination of the "Iron Lady".

May worked in finance, including at the Bank of England, before being elected as MP for the London commuter town of Maidenhead in 1997.

As Conservative chairwoman in 2002, she made waves by suggesting the Tories were seen as "the nasty party" and needed to overhaul their image - something that they did under Cameron's leadership.

When the Conservatives won the 2010 general election, May was named home secretary, the hardest job in government which has wrecked a string of other political careers.

Tags: theresa may, general elections, european union
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Theresa May: Britain's 'no-nonsense' leader

Theresa May on Tuesday called for an early general elections in UK on 8 June.
18 Apr 2017 4:17 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Brexit, Scotland, elections: A tumultuous three years in Britain

Here are the main events from a seismic few years in British politics.
18 Apr 2017 4:28 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitten by the travel bug, Alia Bhatt flies off for a vacation with bestie!

Alia Bhatt with BFF Akansha Ranjan.(Pics: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
 

Here's how women can get pregnant even without having sex

The sperm can swin inside the vagina if it lands close enough (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After several cases of misconduct, BookMyBai puts a blanket ban on celebrities

The website's co-founder recalled 5 cases in his blog.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni takes the mickey out of Rising Pune Supergiant teammates over a cake

A video has gone viral showing MS Dhoni celebrating team’s win after reaching team hotel. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Shraddha follows Katrina’s footsteps to keep late night tryst with Farhan a secret?

Farhan Akhtar with Shraddha Kapoor.
 

Woman born with two vaginas gets pregnant defying doctors

She defied all odds for this miracle after 10 years of effort (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Brexit, Scotland, elections: A tumultuous three years in Britain

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Theresa May: Britain's 'no-nonsense' leader

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

12 injured in London club ‘acid attack’

Police said the incident was not believed to be terrorism or gang related but the result of a fight in the club. (Photo: Youtube/Representational image)

Prince Harry explains ‘chaos’ after Princess Diana’s death

Prince William (L) and Prince Harry bow their heads during the funeral service for Diana on September 6, 1997

Easyjet kicks out PIO couple

Easyjet has apologised and blamed human error for the situation, the report said. (Photo :AFP/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham