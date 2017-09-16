Islamic State group claims London subway bombing

In this aerial image made from video, police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground station after an explosion in London on Friday. (Photo: AP)

London: The Islamic State group is claiming that the London subway explosion was carried out by an affiliated unit.

The claim was posted Friday on channels affiliated with the extremist group. A homemade bomb planted in a rush-hour subway car injured 29 people in London on Friday. It has sparked a huge manhunt for the perpetrators of what police said was the fourth terrorist attack in the British capital this year.

British authorities say the number of people treated at hospitals after the bombing on the London Underground subway has risen to 29.

The National Health Service says 21 people are being treated and eight others have already been discharged. The London Ambulance Service says it took 19 patients to hospitals, most with minor injuries. The others went in themselves.

Police say most of those injured by an improvised explosive device on Friday suffered from flash burns. They say there have been no reports of serious life-threatening injuries.

The device burst into flames aboard a train at the Parsons Green station during the morning rush hour. London police are conducting a wide manhunt for the person or persons responsible.

Britain's prime minister says U.S. President Donald Trump has called to offer his condolences over the subway attack.

Downing Street said in a statement that Trump telephoned Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the "cowardly" rush-hour bombing attack Friday on a London subway train.

Officials say the two also talked about North Korea's latest missile test. Earlier, May said speculation about the London subway bomber is unhelpful, after Trump suggested in a tweet that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have tweeted their support for the people of London in response to the attack on a subway train.

Netanyahu tweeted "We stand with PM (Theresa) May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror."

Israel's ambassador to London, Mark Regev, wrote that "Israel stands in solidarity with the people of London. Our thoughts are with #ParsonsGreen victims & their families at this difficult time."

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, referring to the TLV in LDN festival, tweeted that "Last week we brought love & culture to London. Today terrorists sent message of hate. Israel & UK stand together against #terror."

The New York Police Department says it's moved extra officers, bomb-detection dogs and heavy weapons teams into the city's transit system as a precaution following the London subway bombing.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said Friday that the NYPD also is monitoring intelligence through a joint terrorism task force.

Commissioner James O'Neill said Friday there've been no direct threats to New York City - but he says people should always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says he's directed state law enforcement to increase transportation security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems across New York.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Trump tweeted that the bombing was "another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

Asked about Trump's comments, May said "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

London police have declined to comment on Trump's tweets. A manhunt is on to find those behind the bombing that wounded 22 people on a Friday morning rush-hour subway train.