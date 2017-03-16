World, Europe

French govt sends warning after shots fired at high school

Published Mar 16, 2017
The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.
Police say they are still trying to confirm if there are any casualties in the shooting in the town (File Photo)
Paris: The French government has sent out an alert warning of an attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse after local police reported that shots have been fired.

Schools in the southeastern French town of Grasse were placed under lockdown following a shooting at a high school in which two people were injured, the regional educational chief said.

A crisis cell has been put in place after the attack at the Tocqueville high school, education official Emmanuel Ethis said on Twitter.

One person was arrested and another was on the run after the shooting at the Tocqueville high school, a police source told AFP, asking not to be named. All schools in the town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Nice have been locked down, education authorities said.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve cut short a trip to the northern Somme area because of the Grasse shooting, as well as a letter bomb blast at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris.

Police say they are still trying to confirm if there are any casualties in the shooting in the town, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the southern city of Nice.

The shooting at the high school comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in Nice.

