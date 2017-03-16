French govt sends warning after shots fired at high school

Paris: The French government has sent out an alert warning of an attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse after local police reported that shots have been fired.

Schools in the southeastern French town of Grasse were placed under lockdown following a shooting at a high school in which two people were injured, the regional educational chief said.

A crisis cell has been put in place after the attack at the Tocqueville high school, education official Emmanuel Ethis said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve cut short a trip to the northern Somme area because of the Grasse shooting, as well as a letter bomb blast at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris.

The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.

