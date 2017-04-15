Video: Airport staff asks woman to take off hijab, says 'you are not safe for us'

Adzkia pointed out that the security officers had problem with Muslim women wearing headscarves but they gave passage to nuns wearing the same. (Photo: Screengrab)

Rome: In an apparent religious discrimination, a Muslim woman was allegedly asked to take off her hijab by the airport staff for security purposes while boarding a flight at Rome airport earlier this Sunday.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the staff at Ciampino airport told the Indonesian woman Aghnia Adzkia, who was on a Europe trip, that ‘you are not safe for us, till the time we check you thoroughly’.

Adzkia pointed out that the security officers had problem with Muslim women wearing headscarves but they gave passage to nuns wearing the same.

Adzkia recorded the whole incident of airport staff arguing and manhandling her during the security check procedure.

The video shows a female airport staff repeatedly asking Adzkia to check the notice board which reads that the ‘hijab must be removed at an airport security check’.

The female officer said, “You could hide something in your hair. If you don't take it off, we do not know if there's something inside, okay? You are not safe for us”.

However, Goldsmith's University student, Adzkia refused to take off the hijab, saying that she was being unfairly targeted.

Adzkia shared her ordeal on Facebook. She wrote, “I wanted to prove to them that I have nothing to hide and that I am not a terrorist”.

“Is this what you call fair treatment and respect? Where are my human rights?” she wrote.