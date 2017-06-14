Fire breaks out at Grenfell Tower in London; 40 fire tenders on spot

The London Fire Brigade said that 40 fire tenders and 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames. (Photo: videograb)

London: A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours on Wednesday, police and fire services said.

The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats. "Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter.

#WATCH: Fire engulfs 27-storey tower block in Latimer Road, west London. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OeRK7P33g9 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16 am (local time) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

They said an evacuation of the block was "underway" and at least two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The apartment block was built in 1974.