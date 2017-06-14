World, Europe

Fire breaks out at Grenfell Tower in London; 40 fire tenders on spot

ANI/AFP
Published Jun 14, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2017, 8:40 am IST
The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.
The London Fire Brigade said that 40 fire tenders and 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames. (Photo: videograb)
 The London Fire Brigade said that 40 fire tenders and 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames. (Photo: videograb)

London: A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours on Wednesday, police and fire services said.

The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats. "Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter.

A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16 am (local time) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

They said an evacuation of the block was "underway" and at least two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The apartment block was built in 1974.

Tags: grenfell tower, grenfell tower fire
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO ready to better its ‘104’ launch feat

Asked whether Isro was considering to better its own record of 104 satellites, Dr Sivan said that they had capability to improve upon the number but it boiled down to the total mass of all satellites.
 

Researchers discover cool dust around energetic active black holes

An illustration of the thick ring of dust that can obscure the energetic processes that occur near active black hole. (Photo:NASA)
 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Einstein letters on quantum theory and God to be auctioned

An Israeli auction house is selling letters composed by Albert Einstein, here depicted in a statue at The Albert Einstein Archives department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on February 11, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Brussels left waiting as Theresa May tries to clinch power deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

'Keep dreaming about billion pounds', Mallya says outside UK court

Mallya's defence team is being led by the firm Joseph Hague Aaronson LLP. (Photo: AP)

Finnish PM seeks new coalition after ousting populists

Finland Prime Minister Juha Sipila. (Photo: AP)

Brothers in UK abuse, treat mother, sister like slaves for months; jailed

(Photo: AP/Representational)

Britain's Theresa May in tough talks on forging governing alliance

May's Conservatives unexpectedly lost their majority in parliament in last Thursday's snap general election (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham