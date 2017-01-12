UK: Man stabs heavily pregnant partner in the head, attempts to kill her

Petrov has refused to say anything about the attack and his motive behind it. (Photo: MET police department)

London: A UK man has been arrested for attempting to kill his heavily pregnant fiancee by stabbing her in the head and face, and later jumping out of the window of their first-floor apartment in London.

According to a report in the Mirror, the accused identified as Petar Petrov attacked his eight-months pregnant partner and left her with multiple facial fractures and severely damaged lungs. He also slashed his wrist with a knife and jumped out of the window.

He was later found lying in a pool of blood and amid broken pieces of glass outside the couple's home in Edmonton, North London. Locals noticed Petrov's condition and informed the police department.

When police officials rushed to the apartment, they found the pregnant victim in a terrible condition. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors performed a caesarean surgery on her in order to save the couple's unborn child.

The couple's newborn somehow survived premature birth. The victim, however, remained critical due to the serious injuries inflicted upon her.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Petrov, on the other hand, has refused to say anything about the attack and his motive behind it. He has been charged with attempt to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced at the Old Bailey court on February 10.