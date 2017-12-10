search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Sweden: Men hurl firebombs at synagogue after Trump’s Jerusalem move

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 11:31 am IST
The United States has become the first country in the world to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel following Trumps’ decision. (Photo: File/Representational)
Gothenburg: Unidentified men have reportedly hurled firebombs at a synagogue in Sweden hours after locals marched in the city against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

CNN quoted a Police inspector Peter Nordengard as saying that the fire department extinguished the flames from the objects, which did not cause the building to catch fire or cause any injuries.

 

Some media reports have also claimed that fire incident took place due to a party that was being held by Jewish students inside the synagogue.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The United States has become the first country in the world to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel following Trumps’ decision.

Read: Arab leaders call for US to rescind Trump’s Jerusalem decision

In line with this announcement, the US is also shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, again becoming the first country to take such a step.

With this step, Trump has fulfilled one of its campaign promises and reversed decades-long US policy on this matter.

The United States' decision has sparked widespread furore in the Arab world and condemnation from various nations.

Tags: synagogue, donald trump, jerusalem as capital
Location: Sweden, West Götanmaan län, Gothenburg [Göteborg]




