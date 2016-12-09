 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay. (Photo: AFP) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: India reach 62/1 at Tea, trail by 338 runs
 
World, Europe

‘He tried to eat me’: UK woman left with scars after ex-lover bit her 21 times

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2016, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 2:30 pm IST
The victim was left with a fractured eye socket, broken cheekbone and nose with deep cuts all over her body.
The victim, Melody Moon from Yeovil, Somerset, had parted ways from her partner Jamie Mitchell as he had become violent and possessive. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 The victim, Melody Moon from Yeovil, Somerset, had parted ways from her partner Jamie Mitchell as he had become violent and possessive. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Yeovil, Somerset: A man was arrested for luring his ex-partner to his house in England and violently attacking her as revenge after she broke up with him, police have said.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim, Melody Moon from Yeovil, Somerset, had parted ways from her partner Jamie Mitchell as he had become violent and possessive.

Unable to digest the fact that Moon had left him, Jamie flew in to a fit of rage and devised a plan to harm her, said the report. He therefore persuaded her to visit his house under the pretext of sorting out the differences between them.

However, when Moon reached Jamie’s place, he wrapped his hands around her throat and punched her.

Dragging Moon by her hair, Jamie said to her, “You're going to die”. He also told her that he was going to bite her face so that no man would ever look at her.

“As his face came towards mine I realised in disbelief he was sinking his teeth into my skin, biting my cheek, lips and ears,” Moon was quoted as saying.

The victim was left with a fractured eye socket, broken cheekbone and nose with deep cuts all over her body.

“Jamie had torn into my face 21 times. It felt like he'd tried to eat me alive. When I saw my reflection I didn't recognise myself either. I thought Jamie was right, no one will ever look at me again. I looked like a monster,” she said recalling the horrific ordeal.

Jamie was arrested after a neighbour heard the victim’s screams and informed the police. He was slapped with a two-year suspended sentence and was banned from making any contact with Moon. He was also made to attend building better relationships' training programme.

Moon was left with mental as well as physical scars and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She is being treated for anxiety.

Tags: physical abuse, domestic violence, abuse, harassment, relationships, breakups

Lifestyle Gallery

The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too hot! During underwater photoshoot, Katrina Kaif finds serenity

Katrina Kaif
 

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
 

Blast from the past: Jhanvi Kapoor was bit by acting bug ages ago, here’s the proof!

Alia Bhatt, who starred in the first instalment of popular franchise 'Student of the Year', wants Jhanvi to be cast in it's sequel. Talking about Jhanvi in an interview, Alia said,
 

Inside pics: Navya Naveli parties hard with Saif's daughter Sara in Manhattan

The beautiful ladies had a great time at the party.
 

Rani pens letter to daughter; are open letters the latest fad in film promotions?

Aditya Chopra's latest directorial, 'Befikre,' release on December 9, Adira's birthday.
 

Mumbai's St Xavier's college bans ripped jeans as it 'mocks the poor'

Students described it as an attack on their personal space (Photo: Pixabay/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Scotland: Woman stabs 8-year-old girl after mistaking her to be possessed by Jesus

An eight-year-old girl was brutally stabbed in the Scottish capital city by a 48-year-old woman. (Representational image)

Pilot ferrying Osama Bin Laden's family may have had 'mental overload'

Slain Al Qaeda chief Bin Laden's half-sister, Sana Mohammed Bin Laden, her mother, Raja Bashir Hashim, and his brother-in-law, Zuhair Hashim, were killed, along with pilot Mazen Al-Aqeel Da'jah Salem.(Photo: PTI)

'Was raped when I was 14': British lawmaker recounts ordeal to parliament

The attack left the MP feeling

Scandal-hit former French budget minister sentenced for 3 years

Former French budget minister Jerome Cahuzac as he leaves the courthouse. (Photo: AP)

Saudi, Iran engaging in 'proxy wars': UK foreign minister

Johnson tells a conference in Rome last week it was a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham