‘He tried to eat me’: UK woman left with scars after ex-lover bit her 21 times

Yeovil, Somerset: A man was arrested for luring his ex-partner to his house in England and violently attacking her as revenge after she broke up with him, police have said.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim, Melody Moon from Yeovil, Somerset, had parted ways from her partner Jamie Mitchell as he had become violent and possessive.

Unable to digest the fact that Moon had left him, Jamie flew in to a fit of rage and devised a plan to harm her, said the report. He therefore persuaded her to visit his house under the pretext of sorting out the differences between them.

However, when Moon reached Jamie’s place, he wrapped his hands around her throat and punched her.

Dragging Moon by her hair, Jamie said to her, “You're going to die”. He also told her that he was going to bite her face so that no man would ever look at her.

“As his face came towards mine I realised in disbelief he was sinking his teeth into my skin, biting my cheek, lips and ears,” Moon was quoted as saying.

The victim was left with a fractured eye socket, broken cheekbone and nose with deep cuts all over her body.

“Jamie had torn into my face 21 times. It felt like he'd tried to eat me alive. When I saw my reflection I didn't recognise myself either. I thought Jamie was right, no one will ever look at me again. I looked like a monster,” she said recalling the horrific ordeal.

Jamie was arrested after a neighbour heard the victim’s screams and informed the police. He was slapped with a two-year suspended sentence and was banned from making any contact with Moon. He was also made to attend building better relationships' training programme.

Moon was left with mental as well as physical scars and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She is being treated for anxiety.