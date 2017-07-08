World, Europe

North Korea nuke problem serious, deal pragmatically: Putin to S Korea Prez

AFP
Published Jul 8, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In met on the sidelines of the G 20 summit in Germany.
Putin said the North Korea nuclear problem is very serious. But here, one must not lose his cool (Photo: AP)
 Putin said the North Korea nuclear problem is very serious. But here, one must not lose his cool (Photo: AP)

Hamburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday underlined the importance of staying calm in the North Korea crisis, saying nuclear-armed Pyongyang should be dealt with in a "pragmatic" manner.

"The North Korea nuclear problem is very serious. But here, one must not lose his cool, but rather act in a pragmatic and delicate manner," said Putin during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The bilateral talks came on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg, where leaders of the world's top economies are gathered.

The meeting has been overshadowed by a number of global crises, including fresh tensions sparked by North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

Ahead of the summit, Moon called for toughened sanctions against the North at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

But he insisted Thursday he was ready to meet the North's leader Kim Jong-Un in a bid to ease tensions.

"When the conditions are met, I am prepared to meet the North Korean ruler wherever and whenever," he told an audience at a think-tank in the German capital, calling for a "long dialogue for peace and detente".

On a visit to Washington last month, Moon laid out pre-requisites for full-fledged talks for nuclear dismantlement including North Korea refraining from nuclear and missile tests and promising a nuclear freeze.

Tags: g 20 summit, vladimir putin, moon jae-in, north korea missile test
Location: Germany, Hamburg, Hamburg

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govinda vents his anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

Govinda with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos.'
 

NASA's Hubble spots 'Hidden Galaxy'

A beautiful mixture of hot, blue star-forming regions, redder, cooler regions of gas, and dark lanes of opaque dust can be seen, all swirling together around a bright core. (representational image)
 

Dangal fever: Chinese version of Aamir Khan’s Dhaakad song is absolutely adorable!

'Dangal' is the story of a wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters-- Geeta and Babita-- in professional wrestling, a sport that is dominated by men.
 

Mars soil may be toxic to alien life: study

Researchers found that, when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light in environmental conditions mimicking those on Mars, the chemicals can kill bacteria commonly carried by spacecraft.
 

Rare disease leaves teenager with skin that tears from the slightest touch

There is no cure for the disease (Photo: AFP)
 

This $1200 smartphone will have a holographic display

The company says that the 5.7-inch display will uses nanotechnology to do the conversion between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content and interactive games.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Protesters torch cars, fire flares; Melania Trump trapped

Melania Trump

First Trump-Putin meeting lasts for 2 hours 16 minutes

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Palestinian city on UNESCO list irks Israel

The vote drew a sharp denunciation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

US First Lady stuck inside Hamburg guesthouse over anti-G20 protests

The German news agency DPA reported that Trump, 47, was unable to join the others on a tour of Hamburg harbour earlier on Friday. (Photo: File)

Some nations using terror to achieve political goals: Modi targets Pak at G20

Modi regretted that the international response to terrorism was weak and said more cooperation was needed to fight the menace. (Photo: Twitter/MEA India)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham