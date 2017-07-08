World, Europe

G20 needs to be forthcoming on climate change action: Modi

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Modi's remarks assumed significance amid the US deciding to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany (Photo: PTI)

Hamburg (Germany): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked leaders from the G20 nations to be forthcoming on the climate change action as he emphasised the need for cooperation in the world of opposing realities.

His remarks at the G20 Summit here assumed significance amid the US deciding to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement last month.

While underlining the need for countries to be forthcoming on climate change action, the prime minister said that developing countries must have enough room to grow.

Besides, Modi proposed the idea of having an international coalition of countries that can identify technology, develop systems and build capacities, adding that India was ready to lead in this regard.

Referring to various initiatives taken by the government, Modi said Skill India, Digital India, financial inclusion are India's own initiatives in consonance with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Modi was the lead speaker at the second working session on sustainable development, climate change and energy. Earlier in the day, Modi said it was "mandatory" to implement the consensus of the Paris agreement on climate change and asserted that India will implement the accord in "letter and spirit".

On issues of climate change and terror, he said that the role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is "important".

President Donald Trump recently announced that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying the deal agreed by more than 190 nations unfairly benefited countries like India and China.

Trump's decision drew sharp criticism from international leaders, business groups and green activists.

Tags: narendra modi, g20, climate change, us
Location: Germany, Hamburg, Hamburg

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govinda vents his anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

Govinda with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos.'
 

NASA's Hubble spots 'Hidden Galaxy'

A beautiful mixture of hot, blue star-forming regions, redder, cooler regions of gas, and dark lanes of opaque dust can be seen, all swirling together around a bright core. (representational image)
 

Dangal fever: Chinese version of Aamir Khan’s Dhaakad song is absolutely adorable!

'Dangal' is the story of a wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters-- Geeta and Babita-- in professional wrestling, a sport that is dominated by men.
 

Mars soil may be toxic to alien life: study

Researchers found that, when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light in environmental conditions mimicking those on Mars, the chemicals can kill bacteria commonly carried by spacecraft.
 

Rare disease leaves teenager with skin that tears from the slightest touch

There is no cure for the disease (Photo: AFP)
 

This $1200 smartphone will have a holographic display

The company says that the 5.7-inch display will uses nanotechnology to do the conversion between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content and interactive games.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Protesters torch cars, fire flares; Melania Trump trapped

Melania Trump

First Trump-Putin meeting lasts for 2 hours 16 minutes

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Palestinian city on UNESCO list irks Israel

The vote drew a sharp denunciation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

US First Lady stuck inside Hamburg guesthouse over anti-G20 protests

The German news agency DPA reported that Trump, 47, was unable to join the others on a tour of Hamburg harbour earlier on Friday. (Photo: File)

Some nations using terror to achieve political goals: Modi targets Pak at G20

Modi regretted that the international response to terrorism was weak and said more cooperation was needed to fight the menace. (Photo: Twitter/MEA India)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham