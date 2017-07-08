G20 needs to be forthcoming on climate change action: Modi

Hamburg (Germany): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked leaders from the G20 nations to be forthcoming on the climate change action as he emphasised the need for cooperation in the world of opposing realities.

His remarks at the G20 Summit here assumed significance amid the US deciding to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement last month.

While underlining the need for countries to be forthcoming on climate change action, the prime minister said that developing countries must have enough room to grow.

Besides, Modi proposed the idea of having an international coalition of countries that can identify technology, develop systems and build capacities, adding that India was ready to lead in this regard.

Referring to various initiatives taken by the government, Modi said Skill India, Digital India, financial inclusion are India's own initiatives in consonance with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Modi was the lead speaker at the second working session on sustainable development, climate change and energy. Earlier in the day, Modi said it was "mandatory" to implement the consensus of the Paris agreement on climate change and asserted that India will implement the accord in "letter and spirit".

On issues of climate change and terror, he said that the role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is "important".

President Donald Trump recently announced that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying the deal agreed by more than 190 nations unfairly benefited countries like India and China.

Trump's decision drew sharp criticism from international leaders, business groups and green activists.