China praises India for 'strong resolve against terror' amid Sikkim row

Hamburg: Amid Sikkim standoff, China has praised India at the informal meet of the BRICS leaders on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism and momentum in BRICS, introduced under India's Chairmanship.

Modi on the other, said, "there has been positive momentum in BRICS under chairmanship of President Xi Jinping, best wishes to him for upcoming BRICS Summit".

"BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy," Modi said. He emphasised that the G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for more than 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Earlier, China had 'cancelled' a sideline bilateral meet between Xi and Modi saying that 'the atmosphere was not right', referring to tension stemming from the standoff.

However, India had responded by saying “But we did not ask for any meeting, so where is the question of atmosphere being conducive or not.”