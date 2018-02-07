search on deccanchronicle.com
Morgue worker fired for having sex with Russian celebrity’s dead body

Published Feb 7, 2018
Oksana Aplekaeva’s body had been found on the side of the motorway and her murderer still roams free.
Russia: Former celebrity from Russia’s top reality show Dom-2 murdered in 2008 continues to posthumously suffer.

A morgue technician has been fired for allegedly copulating with Oksana Aplekaeva corpse, the Daily Mail reported.

 

Oksana’s body had been found on the side of the motorway and her murderer still roams free. However in lieu of new information, police had exhumed her body to carry out more detailed forensic tests.

DNA tests conducted further revealed that she had been sexually violated after her death and charged Alexander, a 37-year-old worker at the morgue as the offender.

Alexander who has been unemployed since says ‘'I could not argue against science,’ and claims that the news led to his wife leaving him and changing her phone number.

Due to the absence of laws pertaining to such deeds, no legal action can be taken against Alexander. Police have emphasised he was not involved in Oksana’s murder.

Alexander worked for the morgue for 12 years. There were no reports in Russian media that he had interfered with other corpses at that time.

Okasana’s unidentified killer is believed to have hurled her out of a moving car, later returning to cover up the body.

Tags: oksana aplekaeva, dom-2, necrophilia, sexual assault




