World, Europe

Imam in UK sexually assaulted minor girls as they recited Koran verses in class

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 6, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
He would call them to sit next to him saying he wanted to hear them recite the Koran.
Prosecutor Suzanne Thomas said that he took advantage of his position to sexually abuse the girls in his care. (Photo: Representational)
 Prosecutor Suzanne Thomas said that he took advantage of his position to sexually abuse the girls in his care. (Photo: Representational)

Wales (UK): A Muslim religious priest in Cardiff, United Kingdom, has been accused of sexually assaulting minor girls as young as five years old when they sat with him during Koran recitals.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 81-year-old Mohammed Haji Sadiq would touch the girls on their stomach, chest and private parts during his Koran classes at Madina Mosque in Cardiff, where he taught primary school children for 36 years.

He would also pull the girls towards him and rub their bodies against the inner part of his legs. He would call them to sit next to him saying he wanted to hear them recite the Koran.

Prosecutor Suzanne Thomas said that he took advantage of his position to sexually abuse the girls in his care.

One of his victims, who is now 26 years old, said he would abuse her several times a week. She said that he had touched her under her clothes many times and sometimes he would lay her face on his lap and touch her between her legs.

The priest denied seven counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14 years, and eight counts of assaulting a girl less than 13 years of age by touching.

Tags: child abuse, sex abuse, minor girls
Location: United Kingdom, Wales, Cardiff

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Touching tale of a girl who changed her gender to marry the love of her life

Rajveer says he is confident with his identity now (Photo: AFP)
 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

He never got past primary school as a student, but is now dubbed "The Lord of the Books," in demand from schools across the country. (Photo: AFP)
 

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)
 

Women live longer due to regular sex

Women who have regular sex are known to have longer telemores and the cells die out much later than expected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kerala government implements 'green protocol' for weddings

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Police shoot, injure man who attacked him with hammer outside Paris's Notre-Dame

Photo: AP/Representational)

UK government, London mayor Sadiq Khan clash over Donald Trump invitation

London Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, left, and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, participate in a media conference at London Bridge in London. (Photo: AP)

Over 130 imams in UK refuse funeral prayers to London terror attackers

They not only refused to perform the traditional Islamic prayer for the terrorists – a ritual that is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions – but also called on others to do the same. (Photo: AP)

UK millionaire dairy farmer accidentally killed by his dog

Mead owned Border Collies and terriers and was often seen pottering around the farm in his wellies and flat cap, a neighbour said. (Photo: Youtube videograb)

UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway

Other people less seriously injured were treated at the scene of the attack on London Bridge. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham