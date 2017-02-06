World, Europe

Louvre attacker refuses to speak to investigators: source

REUTERS
Published Feb 6, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Abdullah Reda al-Hamahmy, an Egyptian, was shot several times after attacking soldiers as he cried "Allahu Akbar".
The father of the alleged Louvre attacker, Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28, Reda Refae al-Hamahmy, left, gives an interview to al-Hadath, in his Nile Delta home, aired Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 The father of the alleged Louvre attacker, Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28, Reda Refae al-Hamahmy, left, gives an interview to al-Hadath, in his Nile Delta home, aired Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Paris: The machete-wielding attacker who was shot by a soldier outside France's Louvre museum refused to answer investigators on Sunday after being formally placed into custody at a hospital, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Abdullah Reda al-Hamahmy, an Egyptian, was shot several times on Friday after attacking soldiers as he cried "Allahu Akbar" in what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.

"The first interview took place this morning, but it turned out to be a short one. For the moment, he refuses to talk to investigators," the source at the prosecutor's office said.

Hamahmy's father said it was "nonsense" to suggest his son was a terrorist, saying that the youngest of four children was a law graduate who had been working in the United Arab Emirates for about five years and was in Paris on business.

The 29-year-old arrived in France on January 26 after obtaining a tourist visa in Dubai. Egyptian security officials have not said whether he had any known links to militant groups.

Hours before the Louvre attack, an entry on Hamahmy's Twitter account was posted reading: "Why are they afraid of the establishment of an Islamic state? Because the country of Islam will defend its resources and territory and the honour and dignity of Muslims."

It could not be independently verified the authenticity of the tweet and the account has since been shut down.

The incident underlined the Islamist militant threat facing France, which is still under a state of emergency as presidential elections loom following a series of attacks over the past two years that have killed more than 230 people.

Hamahmy's father, Reda Al Refaai, in an interview on Saturday accused French officials of fabricating the allegations against his son to excuse the force used to stop him.

Asked if his son had shown Islamist militant tendencies, the retired police major general said: "If he had I would have thrown him out of the house."

French investigators are hunting for clues to establish whether he acted alone, on impulse, or on orders from someone. He attacked troops checking bags near the museum's shopping mall with a machete in each hand, wounding one soldier.

Hamahmy's father said he last spoke to his son a few hours before the attack and that they had discussed what colour hat Hamahmy should buy to protect him against the cold weather of Paris.

He said he heard the news of the Louvre incident via Facebook. Shortly afterwards, police came to his house to ask some questions before leaving.

Tags: louvre attack, machete attacker, abdullah reda al-hamahmy, terrorism
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Tamannaah, Sunny, other stars set trends with their style
Aamir Khan threw a lavish bash to celebrate the massive success of his film 'Dangal' which was attended by numerous stars from the film industry on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates Dangal's blockbuster success with star-studded bash
Daisy Shah and Padma Lakshmi were some of the star attractions on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Daisy Shah, Padma Lakshmi, others dazzle with their fashion sense
Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Turkish police detain over 420 people in anti-ISIS operation

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni. (Photo: File)

Turkey detains 60 IS suspects in Ankara raids: state media

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Diagnosed with cancer, woman names her tumour after Donald Trump

Elise poked fun at Trump after naming her tumour after US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

'How did you get into first class': Mom, kid racially abused on UK train

Alexander 'AJ' MacKinnon, 47, was filmed hurling abuse at Sanaa Shahid and her son Zayn as they travelled home to Glasgow. (Photo: Sanaa Shahid)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham