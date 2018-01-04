search on deccanchronicle.com
German paedophile appears in court for raping 6 Indian children, filming it

Published Jan 4, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 11:53 am IST
He is accused of raping six children between 5 and 11 years old in 2015-2016 while working in India.
The man ‘had a large number of boys and young teenagers, some of which lived nearby, who worked for him on whom he performed sexual acts and filmed them.’ (Photo: File/Representational)
Berlin: A convicted paedophile appeared before a court in Berlin Thursday charged with raping six children - the youngest just five years-old - while working in India, local media reported.

The 59-year-old man, named as Karl-Heinz N, was convicted in 1996 by a court in Thailand for sexual offences against minors, the reports said.

 

According to the regional RBB television channel, investigators in Germany discovered more than 250,000 images and videos of child pornography on a hard drive at the man's Berlin flat.

He is accused of raping six children between five and eleven years old in 2015-2016 while working in India, the DPA news agency said.

The man "had a large number of boys and young teenagers, some of which lived nearby, who worked for him on whom he performed sexual acts and filmed them," prosecutors were quoted as saying by DPA.

RBB said the man had spent four years in a Thai jail before being freed under an amnesty.

