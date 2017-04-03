10 dead, 50 injured in twin blasts at Russia’s St Petersburg metro station

Moscow: At least 10 people were killed and over 50 injured in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities, including terrorism.

"The Saint Petersburg prosecutor's office has begun to investigate the blast in a train carriage" at the Technological Institute metro station's platform, the prosecutors' statement said.

The station is a busy hub of the underground network in the centre of Russia's second largest city.

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. Three stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

The Saint Petersburg metro said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that it has closed two stations, Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad – two neighbouring stations on one line -- and is evacuating all passengers.

"Evacuation of passengers is ongoing, there are people injured," it said. "An unidentified object supposedly blew up in a (train) carriage."

Putin offered "condolences" to those hurt in the blast.

Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.

Following the reports, the Moscow metro also announced that it is "taking additional security measures" as required by law in such situations, according to the network's official Twitter account.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.

At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.