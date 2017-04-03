World, Europe

10 dead, 50 injured in twin blasts at Russia’s St Petersburg metro station

AGENCIES
Published Apr 3, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Pictures showed blown-out train doors and injured people on the station platform.
(Photo: Video grab)
 (Photo: Video grab)

Moscow: At least 10 people were killed and over 50 injured in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities, including terrorism.

"The Saint Petersburg prosecutor's office has begun to investigate the blast in a train carriage" at the Technological Institute metro station's platform, the prosecutors' statement said.

The station is a busy hub of the underground network in the centre of Russia's second largest city.

A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. Three stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.

The Saint Petersburg metro said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that it has closed two stations, Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad – two neighbouring stations on one line -- and is evacuating all passengers.

"Evacuation of passengers is ongoing, there are people injured," it said. "An unidentified object supposedly blew up in a (train) carriage."

Putin offered "condolences" to those hurt in the blast.

Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.

Following the reports, the Moscow metro also announced that it is "taking additional security measures" as required by law in such situations, according to the network's official Twitter account.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.

At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.

Tags: metro station, st petersburg, blast

Lifestyle Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's Namami Brahmaputra river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Boy jumps from plane to ask a girl out on a date

This one seems like a winner (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.
 

Virat Kohli, Team India cricketers want more money despite hike in BCCI contracts?

Virat Kohli has demanded for a minimum fee of Rs 5 crore retainer for Grade A contract. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India Open: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble congratulate PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu clinched the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin in 47 minutes in a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex here in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers join Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were seen enjoying a bit of a reunion at RCB. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: After 71 years of marriage, wife dies within 4 minutes of husband’s death

Wilf met Vera when he was 18 and she was 16 and they got engaged before he went to North Africa and Italy with the Royal Air Force during World War-II. (Photo: Facebook)

German government rejects conservatives' call for Islam law

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that such a law was 'a non-issue' at the moment and noted that religious freedom is guaranteed by the German constitution. (Photo: AP)

Not allowed to use toilet, 87-year-old wets herself on British Airways flight

Photo: (Representational/AP)

Serbia's powerful PM claims landslide presidential win

Serbia Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic

Mexican newspaper closes citing insecurity for journalists

“No More Deaths” is written in red paint on newspapers placed in front of photos of Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach, who was gunned down in the northern state of Chihuahua (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham