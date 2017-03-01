World, Europe

UK: Pair jailed for burying dog alive with nail in head; banned from having pets

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
At Teesside Crown Court the pair were sentenced to four months in prison and banned from keeping animals for life.
Michael Heathcock, 59 and Richard Finch, 60, had tried to kill the 16-year-old terrier called Scamp, claiming vet fees were too expensive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Michael Heathcock, 59 and Richard Finch, 60, had tried to kill the 16-year-old terrier called Scamp, claiming vet fees were too expensive. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: Two men who buried a deaf and blind dog alive after hammering a nail into its skull have been jailed by a UK court for their barbaric act.

Michael Heathcock, 59 and Richard Finch, 60, had tried to kill the 16-year-old terrier called Scamp, claiming vet fees were too expensive.

At Teesside Crown Court the pair were sentenced to four months in prison and banned from keeping animals for life.

Jailing them, the chairman of the bench, Frances Linsley, said: "This was a barbaric act which was premeditated and caused untold suffering to the dog Scamp."

The men had previously pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences.

There was a large police presence outside the court as the sentences were passed, where about 40 members of the Save Our Strays charity mounted a demonstration.

The court heard that Heathcock had owned the dog for about 15 years and had no previous issues with the animal.

A couple walking in Kirkleatham Woods, Redcar, in October, heard whimpering and found the dog in a mound of earth.

It was taken to a vet, who discovered three other puncture wounds to its head and described it as the worse case of animal cruelty he had ever seen.

The dog's injuries were so severe it needed to be put down, the BBC reported.

The court heard that Heathcock told RSPCA inspectors that "something had to be done" because the dog was starting to go blind, deaf and was incontinent.

After the hearing, Redcar's Labour MP Anna Turley said the sentences handed down to the pair were "not enough".

She said: "I am pleased they have received a custodial sentence for what they did, but the punishment is still not enough for the severity of the crime.

"The judge is limited by current sentencing guidelines and they will probably only be in prison for two months.

"These cases highlight the inadequacy of the law in the area of animal abuse and why my bill for tougher sentences is so desperately needed.

"I will continue to press for my bill to be heard to increase the maximum sentence from six months to five years." The RSPCA also called for tougher sentences.

David Bowles, head of external affairs at the RSPCA, said: "Scamp's ordeal was horrific and heartbreaking and the sentence handed out to his killers will upset and anger animal lovers."

Tags: uk, dog, dog killed, animal cruelty, crime
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A herb from Korea can help men last longer during sex

But lifestyle changes are also important (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Amarnath Shrine Board advises women to not wear sarees, but track suits

Children and elderly have been asked not to undertake the yatra.
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 million raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Pak created terror outfits, now 'monster' devouring it: India

Ajit Kumar said that while Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India, the ‘monster’is now devouring its creator. (ANI)

Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

The label said it had sent a written apology to the 150 women who were forced to wait in a cramped stairwell for three hours at the casting for its upcoming show. (Photo: AFP)

Syria regime, rebels committed war crimes in Aleppo: UN probe

Paulo Pinheiro, right, Chairperson, Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic and Carla del Ponte, left, Member of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic. (Photo: AP)

Norway mass killer Breivik not treated 'inhumanely' in prison: court

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik. (Photo: AFP)

Madrid officials seize bus with anti-transgender messages

A police officer speaks with protesters from the Hazte Oir (Make Yourself Heard) organization during a protest outside the Town Hall in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham