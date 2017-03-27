World, Australia and New Zealand

Cops to probe if attack on Kerala taxi-driver was 'racially': Australia envoy

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
Australian High Commission here on Monday said and asserted that the police takes all assaults seriously.
Joy was admitted to Royal Hobart Hospital with deep wounds (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi/ Tasmania: Whether the attack on an Indian-origin taxi driver in Australia was "racially-based" will be investigated, the Australian High Commission here on Monday said and asserted that the police takes all assaults seriously.

Expressing regret over the incident, an Australian High Commission spokesperson said the government attaches great importance to the safety and security of everyone who resides in Australia.

"We regret the attack on taxi driver of Indian origin in Hobart which occurred over the weekend. We understand he suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from Royal Hobart Hospital.

"We place great importance on the safety and security of everyone who resides in Australia, including our Indian community," the statement said.

It said, "The matter is current and under investigation by Tasmania Police. Tasmania Police takes all assaults seriously. We understand that whether the assault was racially-based will be a component of the investigation facts."

An Indian man was attacked by a group of teenagers, including a girl, who hurled racial abuses at him at a restaurant in Australia's Tasmania state, a week after a
Catholic priest of Indian heritage was stabbed in the neck at a church in Melbourne.

Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, has alleged that five people, including a girl, hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him at the McDonald's restaurant at North Hobart.

33-year-old Joy, who hails from Puthuppally in Kerala's Kottayam district, told PTI that the incident took place when he went to the restaurant for a coffee after returning from a trip.

