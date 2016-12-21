Australia: Man jailed for stomping lover’s 2-year-old daughter to death

The formed security guard identified as Mussie Debresay, has been accused of physically abusing the toddler in the middle of the night and inflicting serious injuries upon her. (Photo: Facebook)

Melbourne: An Australian man has been jailed for at least eight years for stomping his girl friend’s two-year-old daughter to death after she urinated on his couch.

The formed security guard identified as Mussie Debresay, has been accused of physically abusing the toddler in the middle of the night and inflicting serious injuries upon her.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim died of massive internal bleeding, a day after the assault. She was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state where the doctors tried to revive her, to which she did not respond.

The accused was arrested after the victim’s brother told the police that Debresay hit his sister after she did ‘wee wee’ on his couch.

The court was also told that the accused was in a new relationship with the victim’s mother.

At first, the accused refused to confess to his crime and tried to cover up saying that the victim died after falling off from the couch.

However, the court found him guilty of manslaughter and sentenced him to eight years in prison, post which he will be eligible for a parole.