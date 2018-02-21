search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

Trump’s guest from ‘down under’: Australian PM Turnball heads to US for talks

AP
Published Feb 21, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
The trade deal among 11 countries includes Australia, which also has a bilateral free trade partnership with the United States.
Turnbull will be seeking a clear picture from Trump on how he expects the North Korean crisis to unfold, said Kim Beazley, a former Australian defense minister who was ambassador to Washington until 2016. (Photo: File)
 Turnbull will be seeking a clear picture from Trump on how he expects the North Korean crisis to unfold, said Kim Beazley, a former Australian defense minister who was ambassador to Washington until 2016. (Photo: File)

Canberra: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull heads to the United States on Wednesday, accompanied by the largest Australian political and business delegation ever to visit the US

President Donald Trump's softening opposition to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership will be up for discussion when he meets Turnbull at the White House on Friday.

 

The trade deal among 11 countries includes Australia, which also has a bilateral free trade partnership with the United States.

Turnbull, a wealthy 63-year-old former Goldman Sachs partner, sees himself as having a lot in common with Trump, as they are both successful businessmen who entered politics relatively late in life.

Security risks in the Asia-Pacific region created by a more assertive China and North Korea's nuclear ambitions will also be on the agenda.

Turnbull will be seeking a clear picture from Trump on how he expects the North Korean crisis to unfold, said Kim Beazley, a former Australian defense minister who was ambassador to Washington until 2016.

"Generally speaking, when an Australian prime minister meets an American president, the globe is traversed, all sorts of things, the commitments we have in common, where we're going to go in Iraq and all the rest of it," Beazley told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"The difficulty facing Mr. Turnbull is nobody can be absolutely sure how the current president engages on any of those fronts," Beazley added.

While in Washington, Turnbull will address the US National Governors' Association.

Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said the most significant Australian political and business delegation to ever visit the United States signified the strength of the bilateral relationship.

The United States is Australia's most important security partner, while China is Australia's biggest trading partner. Australia attempts to avoid taking sides in US and Chinese rivalry.

A recent Australian foreign policy statement and the US National Defense Strategy both view China and Russia as potential threats to global security.

Trump and Turnbull both dismiss speculation that their relationship had been damaged by their first, terse telephone conversation as national leaders last year in which the president reluctantly agreed to honor an Obama administration deal to resettle up to 1,250 refugees that Australia had rejected.

Turnbull has since met Trump in New York, but the Washington meeting will be their first in the context of an official state visit.

Two-way trade between the United States and Australia was USD 52 billion and growing last year, with the United States enjoying a trade surplus, according to Australian government figures.

Tags: malcolm turnbull, donald trump, trans-pacific partnership, white house
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Parents come and ask me how to make their daughters good wrestlers: Sakshi Malik

Asked how she prepares mentally ahead of each bout, the grappler stated it all boiled down to training well. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amitabh Bachchan faces Twitter fury over apparent dig at Harsha Bhogle, commentators

Back in 2016, Bachchan had hit back at Indian commentators following the Men in Blue’s thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Twenty20. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman overhears man bragging about cheating girlfriend, uses Facebook to warn her

Meanwhile the search for the cheater is still going on (Photo: Facebook/AFP)
 

Jailed suspected drug dealer hasn’t used loo for 34 days and counting

The 24-year-old Lemarr Chambers has now spent 34 days behind bars while police wait for him to excrete drugs they believe he swallowed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Flinders street incident: Indian among 19 injured as truck mowed down crowd

Acting commissioner Shane Patton said that the police do not believe what happened is terror related but will continue to investigate. (Photo: AFP)

Australia creates super ministry to counter terrorism

The new home affairs portfolio which uses Britain’s home office as a template will be run by immigration minister Peter Dutton in a major shake-up of national security arrangements. (Photo: Facebook)

Australian PM bans sex among ministers after deputy's affair

Turnbull denounced the affair at a press conference in Canberra after a week in which the scandal threw his centre-right government into turmoil. (Photo: File)

Ready to launch nuclear strike against China, if Trump orders: US admiral

US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift addresses an Australian National University security conference in Canberra on July 27, 2017. Swift said he would launch a nuclear strike against China next week if US President Donald Trump ordered it. (Photo: AP)

Flinders Street incident: Afghan refugee charged with 18 counts of murder

His motive is not clear, although police allege he made ‘utterances’ to them about voices, dreams and the ‘poor treatment of Muslims’ after his arrest. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham