World, Australia and New Zealand

Tribunal rules Sikh boy can wear turban to Christian school in Australia

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Sidhak Singh Arora was due to start preparatory at Melton Christian College in Melbourne’s northwest this year.
Melbourne-based father Sagardeep Singh Arora's son Sidhak Singh was banned by Melton Christian School from wearing a traditional Sikh patka. (Photo: Facebook)
 Melbourne-based father Sagardeep Singh Arora's son Sidhak Singh was banned by Melton Christian School from wearing a traditional Sikh patka. (Photo: Facebook)

Melbourne: A Sikh family in Australia won a legal battle on Tuesday against a Christian school which refused to enrol their five-year-old son because of his turban.

Sidhak Singh Arora was due to start preparatory at Melton Christian College in Melbourne’s northwest this year.

But his patka (children’s turban) does not comply with the school’s uniform policy which prohibits students from wearing any type of religious head covering.

Sagardeep Singh Arora and his wife Anureet said the school breached the Equal Opportunity Act act by not allowing Sidhak to wear a patka when they tried to enrol him in 2016, Herald Sun reported.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) ruled in the parents’ favour, finding the school had discriminated against Sidhak, it said.

“Whilst MCC is a Christian school, it has an open enrolment policy which means that it accepts enrolments of students from other faiths,” VCAT member Julie Grainger found.

“A little over 50% of the school community does not identify explicitly as Christian and many families at the school have no religious beliefs,” the report said.

“It is not reasonable to accept enrolment applications from students from non-Christian faiths only on the condition that they do not look like they practice a non-Christian religion,” it said.

The school could have amended its uniform policy to allow Sidhak to wear a turban in school colours, the VCAT finding added.

Grainger ordered the parents and the school to sit down and negotiate an agreement on what orders can be made to resolve the situation.

The Arora's previously said they still wanted Sidhak to attend the school, as it is where his cousin’s study and it is close to their home.

Tags: australian school, sidhak singh arora, melton christian college
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia's top court hears bid to stop gay marriage survey

Opinion polls show that most Australians want same-sex marriage legalized (Photo: AP)

Maori greeting like headbutt, says Boris Johnson

UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, left, performs a hongi

In Australian court, Pope aide Cardinal Pell denies child sex abuse charges

Pell remained silent throughout with magistrate Duncan Reynolds ruling the brief of evidence needs to be handed to his legal team by September 8, with the next court date set for October 6.  (Photo: AP)

Australian man's thumb severed in cattle herding surgically replaced with toe

An Australian cattle worker whose thumb was severed by a bull has had his toe surgically transplanted in its position. (Photo: Twiter/@ejovip1)

Islamic State behind Australians' foiled Etihad meat-mincer bomb plot - police

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan and New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson leave a press conference after addressing the media in Sydney. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham