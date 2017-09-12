After complaint, YouTube pulls down Australian Ganesha lamb ad in India

Hindu Council of Australia called on MLA to voluntarily take the advertisement off air. (Photo: Youtube grab)

Sydney: The Australian advertisement showing Lord Ganesha promoting consumption of lamb meat has been taken off air by YouTube. The step comes after Hindu groups created outrage over the Hindu god shown consuming lamb meat in the commercial.

The advertisement, a campaign by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to promote lamb meat, shows Gods of different religion including Jesus, Buddha, Moses, Zeus, Aphrodite, Obi Wan Kenobi and Scientology founder Ron Hubbard, sitting together to a lamb-based meal and raising a glass to the meat.

Lord Ganesha, believed to be a vegetarian Hindu God, widely praised by the Indians following Hindu religion, the video seems to be removed from the Indian domain as clicking on a YouTube link for the video shows the message stating, “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.”

Though the full ad of 2.11 minutes, has been taken off but the teaser video of 31 seconds is viewed in the India domain.

In this regard, the Indian high commission to Australia has also taken reservation against the offensive ad which hurts the sentiments of people following Hindu religion.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday said, "Lord Ganesha along with other religious figures is found to be 'toasting lamb', which the Indian community consider to be offensive and hurting their religious sentiments."

The Indian consulate in Sydney has also made a direct appeal to Meat and Livestock Australia to withdraw the commercial, according to the statement.

The industry body said it was meeting community groups to respond to their concerns.

It said it had undertaken extensive research and consultation when producing the advertisement, which was intended to promote inclusivity and not intended to offend.