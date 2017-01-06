Broken neck, burns: Gay man thrown off Australian bridge for rejecting advances

The victim Joth Wilson, was found in a mangled state by his 33-year-old husband Maioha Tokotaua under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland. (Photo: Facebook)

Gladstone, Queensland: A gay man was left with a broken neck, back and ribs after he was thrown off a bridge in the Australian state of Queensland for rejecting sexual advances by a married man.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim Joth Wilson, was found in a mangled state by his 33-year-old husband Maioha Tokotaua under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland.

A medical report of the victim stated that he sustained critical injuries including a brain haemorrhage. The report also stated that Wilson was left with a damaged spinal cord due to which it was nearly impossible for him to walk again. Moreover, he also had third-degree burn marks on his body, indicating that someone had tried to set him alight.

The victim’s husband told the investigators that he believed his partner was attacked by a married man who feared that Wilson might tell his family about the sexual favors he sought from him.

“I found him after two hours, on the train tracks. He looked mangle,” said Wilson’s husband Tokotaua, who rushed him to a hospital in Brisbane.

“There were these guys who had been harassing us for some time after one of them, who is married with children, made an advance that Joth rejected,” Tokotaua said.

“There's no money involved, no drugs, no debt, there's just no motive for the attack other than they were intimidated that we might tell their families,” he added.

“We are trying to work out the circumstances as to him being at the bottom of the bridge. The investigation of a third party being involved is still being investigated,” said investigators. The victim remains on life support system.