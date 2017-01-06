World, Australia and New Zealand

Broken neck, burns: Gay man thrown off Australian bridge for rejecting advances

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 6, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
A medical report of the victim stated that he sustained several critical injuries including a brain haemorrhage.
The victim Joth Wilson, was found in a mangled state by his 33-year-old husband Maioha Tokotaua under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland. (Photo: Facebook)
 The victim Joth Wilson, was found in a mangled state by his 33-year-old husband Maioha Tokotaua under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland. (Photo: Facebook)

Gladstone, Queensland: A gay man was left with a broken neck, back and ribs after he was thrown off a bridge in the Australian state of Queensland for rejecting sexual advances by a married man.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim Joth Wilson, was found in a mangled state by his 33-year-old husband Maioha Tokotaua under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland.

A medical report of the victim stated that he sustained critical injuries including a brain haemorrhage. The report also stated that Wilson was left with a damaged spinal cord due to which it was nearly impossible for him to walk again. Moreover, he also had third-degree burn marks on his body, indicating that someone had tried to set him alight.

The victim’s husband told the investigators that he believed his partner was attacked by a married man who feared that Wilson might tell his family about the sexual favors he sought from him.

“I found him after two hours, on the train tracks. He looked mangle,” said Wilson’s husband Tokotaua, who rushed him to a hospital in Brisbane.

“There were these guys who had been harassing us for some time after one of them, who is married with children, made an advance that Joth rejected,” Tokotaua said.

“There's no money involved, no drugs, no debt, there's just no motive for the attack other than they were intimidated that we might tell their families,” he added.

“We are trying to work out the circumstances as to him being at the bottom of the bridge. The investigation of a third party being involved is still being investigated,” said investigators. The victim remains on life support system.

Tags: gay hate crime, hate crime, brain haemorrhage, man thrown off bridge, australia
Location: Australia, Queensland

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bit of acknowledgment from folks would be nice: Sushant S Rajput on award drought

Sushant's 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' was one of the commercially successful films of 2016.
 

Shahid Kapoor calls himself Padmapati

Shahid teases Deepika while wishing her on her birthday.
 

Indian team selection meet delayed due to ‘logistical issues’

National team selection meet got delayed on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru molestation draws strong response from Virat Kohli, watch video

Kohli said he feels ashamed to be a part of such a society. (Photo: PTI)
 

Right decision if MS Dhoni doesn't see himself in 2019 WC: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that MS Dhoni got his timing of quitting captaincy right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australian government asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments

It advised travellers to use electronic payments such as bank and credit cards wherever possible. (Representational Image)

Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations get underway in Sydney. (Photo: AP)

Man arrested for threatening New Year's eve in Sydney

Image for representational purpose only

2016: One of the most beneficial years for Australia-India ties

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and FM Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Australia: Man jailed for stomping lover’s 2-year-old daughter to death

The formed security guard identified as Mussie Debresay, has been accused of physically abusing the toddler in the middle of the night and inflicting serious injuries upon her. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham