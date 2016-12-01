World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand tightens visa rules for Indian students, cites poor English

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2016, 8:54 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 8:55 am IST
Between the start of July and the end of October, the country approved 3,102 visas, as against 6,462 approved in the same period last year.
New Zealand's Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce said the lower number of new visa approvals was likely to continue for a while. (Photo: Representational Image)
 New Zealand's Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce said the lower number of new visa approvals was likely to continue for a while. (Photo: Representational Image)

Melbourne: Tightening its visa rules, New Zealand has issued half as many new study visas to Indian students in the past five months as in the same period last year, turning down too many potential students from India.

Between the start of July and the end of October, the country approved 3,102 visas, just 48 per cent of the 6,462 approved in the same period last year.

The fall was due to tighter rules for, and monitoring of, study visa applications from India because too many students were arriving with too little money to support themselves and too little English to study here, New Zealand's public broadcaster 'Radio New Zealand' reported.

Auckland International Education Group, which represents 16 private tertiary institutions, said the government had gone too far. The group's spokesman Paul Chalmers said Immigration

New Zealand's Mumbai office was turning down too many potential students.

"It's a matter of loosening up in Mumbai and saying 'this is now a catastrophic collapse'," he said.

"Rather than just trying to cut the shonky providers out of the market and the poor students who are filling in application forms incorrectly, they need to see if we can improve visa approval rates," Chalmers said.

He said the government was right to tighten English language requirements, but in some cases it was not clear why students were being refused visas.

"It's a wider-sweeping broom that is starting to block students for, from what we can see, no reason whatsoever.

Students that would have previously been given visas are being declined," he said.

Richard Goodall, international education spokesperson of Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand (ITENZ), said good institutions would cope with the fall in enrolments from India, but others might go out of business. ITENZ represents several hundred private tertiary institutions.

Goodall said the number of visa approvals was lower, but the calibre of students was higher.

Tertiary Education Minister Steven Joyce said the lower number of new visa approvals was likely to continue for a while. He said Immigration New Zealand was not being too tough.

"Don't forget what we're doing here is we're focusing on the things that are important for students to succeed here in terms of their English-language capability and their ability to support themselves financially when they're in New Zealand.

"So I make no apology for making sure that those things are followed up on and the declarations students make are correct," Goodall said, adding that a correction to the Indian market was needed.

Tags: new zealand, visas, indian students in new zealand

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Katrina given diktat to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

A picture of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Salman Khan becomes face of BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Salman Khan was seen in 'Sultan' earlier this year.
 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia's most wanted ISIS recruiter Neil Prakash arrested

Islamic State recruiter Neil Prakash. (Photo: Live Leak videograb)

Australian woman locks 14 cats in house until they ate each other

One of the surviving cat, which had been named Trooper, had recovered and been rehomed. (Representational photo: AFP)

14 cats locked in house till they turned into cannibals

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says in a distressing case of abandonment, the woman left behind her 14 cats when she left her Woodville West property in Australia. (Representational image)

New Zealand denies asylum to Indian evangelist; to deport him

The man, in his 40s, will be deported from New Zealand despite claiming Hindu extremists in his homeland were threatening to kill him, stuff.co.nz reported. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Zealand earthquake lifts seabed up 2 metres

Aerial view of the coastline before and after the quake shows how the sea bed has been forced up. (Photo: Web)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham