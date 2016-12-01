Australian man accidentally kills friend while posing for selfie with gun

Albert Rapovski, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he shot 22-year-old Mahamd Hassan in the face at a hotel room in Melbourne. (Photo: Victorian Supreme Court)

Melbourne: A 20-year-old Australian man who accidentally killed his friend while posing for a selfie with a shot gun has been jailed.

Albert Rapovski, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he shot 22-year-old Mahamd Hassan in the face at a hotel room in Melbourne. The incident took place at Park Inn Motel in Melbourne, Australia.

According to a report in the Mirror, the victim had told Rapovski to unload his gun in case he shot someone accidentally. However, the accused did not listen and continued to pose for a selfie.

Rapovski then aimed the gun at Hassan's head and held up his camera to capture the moment. Instead, he shot the victim.

After the incident, Rapovski cried, "I shot Mo, I shot Mo" before fleeing from the spot.

The victim's dead body was discovered by the motel's owner later, who then informed the police and got Rapovski arrested. The accused had attempted to leave the country and flee to Macedonia, but was arrested at the airport.

Rapovski has been charged with manslaughter after he pleaded guilty to the offence at the Melbourne Magistrate's court. He has been remanded in custody and will appear for a plea at a later date.