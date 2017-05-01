World, Australia and New Zealand

I was part of ISIS, want to blow up Parliament: Uber driver tells Aussie woman

Published May 1, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Despite the driver boasting about his association with ISIS, she drove along with him.
 The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS (File Photo)

Canberra: In order to refuse a trip, an Uber driver in Australia’s Canberra claimed to a woman passenger that he had been part of the Islamic State (ISIS) and wanted to blow up the Australian Parliament and shopping centre.

According to a report in a Daily Mail, the 26-year-old woman, who chose to remain unnamed, booked an Uber ride to her home in Theodore after a party on Saturday.

Despite the driver boasting about his association with ISIS, she drove along with him.

However, the woman was petrified when the driver asked her ‘if she'd ever eaten human flesh’. The woman tried to call Triple-0 but wasn’t successful.

Then the woman asked the driver to pull over near service station with an excuse to go to the loo.

She called up police to inform them about the incident. Minutes after her call, officers arrived to speak to the driver.

The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS. He replied them he was 'joking to wind [her] up' as he wasn’t in the mood to drive her.

Meanwhile, the authorities also confirmed that the driver is being investigated and has been banned from driving with Uber until 'allegations are assessed'.

