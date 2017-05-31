Massive blast near Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, staff safe: reports

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kabul: A big explosion went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, sending clouds of black smoke spiralling over the centre of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies, including the Indian.

The explosion allegedly took place near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10, Afghanistan, near the ministry of defence building, situated 3 km from the Indian embassy, according to reports.

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

There was no immediate word on casualties.