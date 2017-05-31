World, Asia

Massive blast near Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, staff safe: reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE / REUTERS
Published May 31, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 10:06 am IST
The explosion allegedly took place near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10, Afghanistan.
Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kabul: A big explosion went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, sending clouds of black smoke spiralling over the centre of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies, including the Indian.

The explosion allegedly took place near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10, Afghanistan, near the ministry of defence building, situated 3 km from the Indian embassy, according to reports.

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Tags: blast, indian embassy

Related Stories

Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Suicide bomb attack on NATO convoy in Kabul; 8 killed, 25 injured

The blast hit the NATO coalition convoy during the morning rush hour in one of the busiest areas of Kabul.
03 May 2017 10:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become smarter than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 set to go on sale in India today; starts at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
 

Tobacco is the second leading cause of cardiovascular disease

Tobacco damages blood vessels, temporarily raises blood pressure, and lowers exercise tolerance either by smoking or chewing. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA to make major announcements about first mission to 'touch Sun' today

The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
 

Android creator unveils new phone, home assistant device

Essential plans to announce a ship date for the devices in the next few weeks.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan's NSA urges China to play bigger role in restraining North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, answers to a reporter's question about North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

2 suspects in Kim Jong Nam murder appear in Malaysia court

The two women, Doan and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia, who are the only suspects arrested in the assassination of an outcast from North Korea's ruling family have appeared in court in Malaysia. (Photo: AP)

North Korea tests peace with new missile test

South Korea said the Scud-type missile travelled for 450 km.

Philippine authorities seize 605 kilos of meth shipped from China

The NBI seized 505 kilogrammes (1,113 pounds) of the drugs, popularly known as shabu, from a warehouse in Valenzuela City in operations Friday and Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

North Korea fires apparent Scud-type missile into eastern waters

People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham