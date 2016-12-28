World, Asia

Afghanistan: Woman beheaded for entering village without husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2016, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 6:00 pm IST
Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam, women are banned from leaving their houses unless accompanied by a close male relative.
Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: A 30-year-old woman was beheaded in the Taliban-controlled village of Latti in Sar-e-pul province of Afghanistan for entering the area without her husband.

Speaking to The Nation, the Provincial Governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the woman faced the punishment for not being accompanied by her husband, who is currently in Iran.

Reportedly, she had come to the village market to shop.

Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam, women are banned from leaving their houses unless accompanied by a close male relative (mahram), besides being banned from formal education or employment, and are forced to wear the burqa.

However, the  Taliban has refused involvement in the incident.

Earlier in December, 5 female security personnel were shot down by unidentified gunmen, while they were on their way to work.

Hired by a private security agency, the 5 female security guards who were slaughtered were in charge of searching for female travellers at the Kandahar airport, Samim Khpulwak, spokesman for the Governor of Kandahar told Daily Mail.

"Two gunmen on motorbike followed their van and opened fire on them, killing the five and their driver," said Samim.

Even though the struggle for women's rights, especially on education and employment has found some success since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001, the reversal of the situation is an imminent threat.

The extremist Taliban group had banned girls from attending school, and women from working between 1996 and 2001. Most of the international community in Afghanistan, post-Taliban regime, has been focused on the restoration of the women's rights.

Tags: taliban, beheading, women empowerment
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

Entertainment Gallery

Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan hails Pearl Harbor visit while bracing for Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, joined by President Barack Obama, speaks on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

Air strikes kill 22 civilians in eastern Syria: monitor

anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, a Syrian man, right, runs for cover from a Syrian government forces airstrike attack, in Aleppo. (Photo: AP)

China operationalises world's longest bullet train line

Bullet Train. (Photo: Pixabay)

South Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal

Former South Korean sex slaves, who were forced to serve for the Japanese Army during World War II, wait for results of a meeting of South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers at the Nanumui Jip, The House of Sharing, in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

ISIS militant accuses prisoner of being 'wizard', publicly beheads him in Syria

Photo of the prisoner before being executed. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham