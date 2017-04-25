 LIVE !  :  Both Virat Kohli and David Warner will be looking to get RCB and SRH out of their current rut. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, RCB vs SRH: Match delayed due to rain
 
World, Asia

Japan: 54-yr-old lived above public toilet, held with 300 bottles of his urine

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 25, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Yamanouchi, who had been homeless for the past 10 years, was charged for trespassing, authorities said.
In order to arrest homeless Yamanouchi, the authorities had crawl through a 50-square-centimetre service hatch. (Photo: Usuki Municipal)
 In order to arrest homeless Yamanouchi, the authorities had crawl through a 50-square-centimetre service hatch. (Photo: Usuki Municipal)

Tokyo: A 54-year-old man in Japan has been arrested for living above a public toilet, where he had stored about 300 bottles of his urine. He had been living there for the past three years and also had a gas stove, heater and clothes in his makeshift home above the restroom.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Usuki police arrested the man, Takashi Yamanouchi, after an electrician, who had come to install a light above the restroom, spotted a man’s shadow and informed the workers at the toilet.

Yamanouchi, who had been homeless for the past 10 years, was charged for trespassing, authorities said.

Police said that the bottles of urine were both in two litre and 500 ml and were neatly arranged. However, police are unsure why he was collecting his urine.
In order to arrest homeless Yamanouchi, the authorities had crawl through a 50-square-centimetre service hatch.

Yamanouchi found out this place above the restroom when he saw someone else climbing through the hole and he shared his space with him for a brief period, police said.

Tags: usuki police, makeshift home, takashi yamanouchi
Location: Japan, Oita

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with Tinder for a campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," focusing on the rhino named Sudan. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indians with US visas to receive visa on arrival in UAE

The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports. (File Photo)
 

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on last day of his comeback film Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt with his 'Bhoomi' team on the last day of the shoot on set.
 

Salman Khan embodies innocence in these newly released stills from Tubelight

Salman Khan
 

Hotel sticks ‘No Sex’ notice in room for the most bizarre reason

The photo of the notice was posted by the guest on Reddit to say thank you to the hotel and that is when it went viral. (Photo: Reddit)
 

‘Felt like sh*t,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Rangoon debacle

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Saddam, Jihad among baby names banned by China in Muslim-majority province

The majority ethnic group in China that also controls the government, are common in Xinjiang. (File Photo)

Thai man broadcasts 11-month-old daughter's murder live on Facebook

Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body was found beside his daughter, said police (File Photo)

North Korea stages large-scale live-fire drills as US submarine docks in South

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: AP)

Singapore: 5 Indians jailed, fined for making false GST refund claims

However, only 5,434 Singaporean dollars worth of tax refunds made to the five men have been recovered. (Photo: Representational)

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri says to prepare for long Syria war

Ayman al-Zawahri
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham