World, Asia

Dalai Lama says will visit Donald Trump in move bound to anger China

REUTERS
Published Nov 23, 2016, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 3:17 pm IST
I think there are some problems to go to United States, so I will go to see the new president, Dalai Lama said.
Dalai Lama said he had always considered the United States a leading nation of the free world. (Photo: AP)
 Dalai Lama said he had always considered the United States a leading nation of the free world. (Photo: AP)

Ulaanbaatar: Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that he would visit US President-elect Donald Trump, a meeting that would infuriate Beijing which views the Nobel Peace Prize-winning monk as a dangerous separatist.

Speaking during a visit to Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar and asked about the US election, the Dalai Lama said he had always considered the United States a "leading nation of the free world".

"I think there are some problems to go to United States, so I will go to see the new president," he told reporters, without elaborating.

President Barack Obama met the Dalai Lama at the White House in June despite a warning by China that it would damage diplomatic relations. It was Obama's fourth White House meeting with the Dalai Lama in the past eight years.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Dalai Lama travelled the globe seeking audiences with foreign leaders to try to damage relations between them and China.

"We hope the international community can further see clearly the anti-China, separatist essence of the Dalai Lama, and appropriately and cautiously handle Tibet-related issues," Geng told a daily news briefing.

The Dalai Lama, speaking in English, brushed off some of the U.S. election campaign rhetoric.

"Sometimes I feel during election the candidate has more freedom to express. Once elected, having the responsibility, then they have to tell you their sort of vision, their works according to reality."

China regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist, though he says he merely seeks genuine autonomy for his Himalayan homeland Tibet, which Communist Chinese troops "peacefully liberated" in 1950.

China has been angered by Mongolia's decision to allow him to visit, though Mongolia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the Montsame news agency that the government had nothing to do with the trip, which they said was arranged by Mongolian Buddhists.

After the Dalai Lama's visit to Mongolia in 2006, China briefly cancelled flights between Beijing and Ulaanbaatar.

Beijing frequently expresses its anger with countries that host the Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against the Chinese.

Rights groups and exiles accuse China of trampling on the religious and cultural rights of the Tibetan people, charges strongly denied by Beijing, which says its rule has ended serfdom and brought prosperity to a once backward region.

Tags: dalai lama, donald trump, dalai lama us visit

Entertainment Gallery

Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gauri Shinde promoted their film 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Shinde promote 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt featured on an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Dear Zindagi'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt get romantic on Kapil Sharma's show
Karan Johar was seen while shooting for Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan brings out the entertainer in him on Kapil Sharma's show
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham and several other stars were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Rajinikanth creates fan frenzy, SRK travels with AbRam
Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and several other stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity, Esha, Ileana, Sooraj, other stars keep it casual yet fashionable
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly. I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
 

Video: Barack Obama praises Ellen DeGeneres for her contribution to gay rights

Obama lauded her courage for coming out (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani's Befikre Bhangra in Khulke Dulke is a colourful delight

Screengrabs from the video
 

Exclusive:‘Kahaani 2’ makers think ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ is no threat, release date a plan?

A still from 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. 'Kahaani 2' was supposed to release on November 25, same day as SRK-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi, but the producers changed it to December 2 as the Bhatt family is 'like family to them'.
 

Tubelight diaries: Kabir Khan recreates Manali's charm in Mumbai for Salman

Salman Khan snapped with his co-star Zhu Zhu.
 

Indian-American boy wins $100K in top US quiz show

Sharath won the game by the slimmest of margins: one dollar, a media release said. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Thailand halves visa on arrival fees for Indians, 18 nations

Thailand on Tuesday halved the visa on arrival fees for tourists from India and 18 other countries. (Photo: AFP/File)

What now for the Trans-Pacific Partnership?

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US-Philippine military ties 'robust' despite Duterte threats

Duterte has also said he would end joint US-Philippine military exercises and called US President Barack Obama a

India urgently needs to upgrade its railways: Chinese media on UP train accident

Rescuers work in progress at the site of accident where Patna-Indore Express train derailed near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district. (Photo: PTI)

Tsunami hits Japan after strong quake, nuclear plant briefly disrupted

Passengers crowd at Sendai Station in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan Tuesday after train services are suspended following an earthquake. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham