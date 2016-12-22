World, Asia

With N Korea's nuclear threats, Japan approves huge defence budget

AFP
Published Dec 22, 2016, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 12:25 pm IST
The Cabinet approved 5.13 trillion yen ($43.6 billion) in defence spending for the fiscal year starting in April.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AFP)
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on Thursday approved Japan's biggest annual defence budget in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and a territorial row with China.

The Cabinet approved 5.13 trillion yen ($43.6 billion) in defence spending for the fiscal year starting in April, up 1.4 percent from the initial budget for the current fiscal year.

It marks the fifth straight annual increase and reflects the hawkish Abe's attempt to build up Japan's military, which since World War II has been constitutionally limited to self defence.

Abe, who is pushing revisions to the constitution, strongly backed new security laws that took effect this year making it possible for Japanese troops fight abroad for the first time since the end of the war.

Japan is on constant alert against neighbouring North Korea which has conducted two underground nuclear tests and more than 20 missile launches this year.

Under the new budget, the ministry aims to beef up Japan's ballistic missile defences, allocating funds for a new interceptor missile under joint development with the United States.  

Also reflected in the spending is Tokyo's determination to defend uninhabited islets in the East China Sea -- administered by Japan as the Senkakus but claimed by China as the Diaoyus.

The ministry said it has allocated funds for increased monitoring operations and to maintain mastery of the air and sea to counter attacks against what it euphemistically described as "island areas" - a reference to the disputed territory.

Separately, the Japan Coast Guard will increase security around the islands by allocating a record 210 billion yen, which includes two new patrol ships and the hiring of 200 more personnel.

In August, Tokyo lodged more than two dozen protests through diplomatic channels claiming that Chinese coast guard vessels had repeatedly violated its territorial waters around the disputed islands.

Also in August, Abe appointed Tomomi Inada, a close confidante with staunchly nationalist views, as his new defence minister. She has in the past been a frequent visitor to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo, which South Korea and China criticise as a symbol of Japanese militarism.

Japan has been boosting defence ties with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations, some of which have their own disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea.

The defence budget earmarks funds to dispatch extra personnel to the Philippines and Vietnam to increase gathering and sharing of information.

Beijing asserts sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea, dismissing rival partial claims from its Southeast Asian neighbours. It also opposes any intervention by Japan.

The defence allocation is part of a record 97.5 trillion yen national budget that will be sent to parliament for debate and approval early next year.

Tags: shinzo abe, defence budget, nuclear threat
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the night of November 8, declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal tender. The decision caused inconvenience to people across India, but they tried to ease the pain in different and sometimes humorous ways.

Yearender 2016: The lighter side of demonetisation
Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Seoul investigators seek to detain daughter of President Park's friend

South Korea's scandal-hit President,Park Geun-Hye.

Vandals put pig head, fake blood on Ukraine rabbi's grave

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Kremlin slams new US sanctions, says may respond

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

12 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested for 'poaching' in Lankan waters

The fishermen, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested south of Talaimannar in the north. (Representational Image)

Philippines defends President Duterte's killings in 1980s as UN seeks probe

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Phpto: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham