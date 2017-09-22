World, Asia

'Deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat: N Korea leader Kim Jong-Un

AP
Published Sep 22, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 11:48 am IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un described US president Donald Trump as 'a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire.'
North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un said US President Donald Trump is 'unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country.' (Photo: AFP)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in an extraordinary and direct rebuke, called President Donald Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats, a possible indication of more powerful weapons tests on the horizon.

Kim said Trump is "unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country." He also described the US president as "a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire."

The dispatch was unusual in that it was written in the first person, albeit filtered through the North's state media, which is part of propaganda efforts meant to glorify Kim. South Korean media called it the first such direct address to the world by Kim.

Some analysts saw a clear announcement that North Korea would ramp up its already brisk pace of weapons testing, which has included missiles meant to target US forces throughout Asia and the US mainland.

"I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK," said the statement carried by North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday morning.

DPRK is the abbreviation of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The statement responded to Trump's combative speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday where he mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission," and said that if "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Kim characterised Trump's speech to the world body as "mentally deranged behavior."

He said Trump's remarks "have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last."

Kim said he is "thinking hard" about his response and that Trump "will face results beyond his expectation."

Kim Dong-yub, a former South Korean military official who is now an analyst at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said Kim Jong-Un's statement indicated that North Korea will respond to Trump with its most aggressive missile test yet. That might include firing a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile over Japan to a range of around 7,000 kilometers (4,349 miles) to display a capability to reach Hawaii or Alaska.

The statement will further escalate the war of words between the adversaries as the North moves closer to perfecting a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike America.

In recent months, the North has launched a pair of still-developmental ICBMs it said were capable of striking the continental United States and a pair of intermediate-range missiles that soared over Japanese territory. Earlier in September, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date drawing stiffer UN sanctions.

Tags: kim jong-un, donald trump, north korea missile test, icbm test
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




