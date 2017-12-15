search on deccanchronicle.com
Indian engineer jailed for molesting, stalking woman in Singapore

Prabu Natarajan admitted to rubbing his thigh, several times against a 23-year-old woman, who works as a part-time tutor.
He had inserted his hand into the apartment through an open window with the intention to annoy a then 23-year-old woman who was sleeping. (Photo: File/Representational)
Singapore: A 33-year old Indian engineer in Singapore has been sent to prison for three weeks for molesting a woman in 2016.

Prabu Natarajan admitted to rubbing his thigh against a 23-year-old woman, who works as a part-time tutor, several times along Choa Chu Kang Loop in 2016, local daily 'The Straits Times' reported Friday.

 

According to the daily, Prabu and the part-time tutor boarded the same bus at 5:45 pm on November 21 in 2016.

He molested her when he was seated to her right. They alighted at the same bus stop as he lived in the estate.

He followed her into the lift at Apartment Block 290, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, and rubbed her arm up and down. Natarajan was also fined SGD 2,500 by the court for a house trespass committed five years ago, on July 4, 2012.

When she woke up, he fled, according to the Singapore daily.

The public prosecutor sought three weeks' jail for the outrage of modesty, as, the public prosecutor said, the offence occurred on public transport; the touch was a prolonged and persistent rub; and the victim was trapped by Prabu at the window seat while he persisted in molesting her, the newspaper said.

This charge, together with a public nuisance charge, was considered during his sentencing, the newspaper said.

Prabu could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for molestation.

