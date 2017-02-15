World, Asia

Female assasins, chemical spray: The mystery behind Kim Jong Nam's murder

AP
Published Feb 15, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Without elaborating, South Korea's spy service told lawmakers that North had been trying to kill Kim Jong Nam for five years.
This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (Photo: AP)
 This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (Photo: AP)

Seoul, South Korea: It looks like a perfectly staged assassination, straight out of the pages of a spy novel: Kim Jong Nam, the estranged, exiled half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, falls ill at a Malaysian airport, complains of being sprayed with some sort of chemical, and drops dead.

But, as with many things about the motives of cloistered North Korea, the unknowns currently far outweigh the certainties.

A look at what officials are trying to piece together as they work to reconstruct what appears to be one of the most audacious, mysterious assassinations in recent Asian history:

Why now?

This is the big one: Motive.

Kim Jong Nam, a jovial, overweight gambler and playboy, had embarrassed Pyongyang before - he tried to sneak into Tokyo Disneyland; he criticized his half brother - but he's been generally seen more as an annoyance than an existential threat to North Korea's stability.

Why would Kim Jong Un go through the massive logistical trouble - and potential embarrassment - of staging the risky assassination of a blood relation on foreign soil?

Without elaborating, South Korea's spy service told lawmakers Wednesday that the North had been trying to kill Kim Jong Nam for five years. Spy officials offered a single, shaky motive for the death: Kim Jong Un's "paranoia" over his estranged half brother.

But the South's National Intelligence Service has a long history of botching intelligence on North Korea and has long sought to portray the North's leadership as mentally unstable.

Some in Seoul wonder if Kim Jong Un might have become enraged when a South Korean newspaper reported last week that Kim Jong Nam tried to defect to the South in 2012. South Korea's spy service denied this, but it's still an open question: Could public speculation that a member of the exalted Kim dynasty wanted to flee to the hated South have pushed Kim Jong Un to order his half brother's assassination?

Why the airport in malaysia?

There would seem to be easier, less public places to kill such a high-profile target.

A possible explanation might be found in another nugget provided by South Korea's spy agency: China had long protected Kim Jong Nam and his family in their home base of Macau. Analysts have seen Beijing as looking to Kim Jong Nam as a potential leader should North Korea's regime collapse.

With security, presumably overseen by China, tight in Macau, could there have been a security gap in Malaysia that offered North Korean assassins an opportunity they couldn't have gotten elsewhere?

Who are the mystery women?

The details of the attack itself are a tangled mess.

Kim told medical workers that he'd been sprayed with a chemical, which brings to mind past attacks with poison-tipped pens linked to North Korean assassins.

South Korea's spy agency says two women believed to be North Korean agents attacked Kim. They then reportedly fled. Japanese media quoted the government in Tokyo as saying those women may now be dead, but this has yet to be confirmed.

To deepen the confusion, Malaysian police said Wednesday that they arrested a woman with Vietnamese travel documents at the airport in connection with Kim's death. Her exact role wasn't immediately clear.

Finding out who these women are and who hired them could go a long way to unlocking the mystery.

What Next?

North Korea has said nothing officially about the death, but that's not unusual. The country's propaganda specialists are masters at reporting only details that lionize the Kim family as paragons of virtue. This clearly doesn't do that.

China may be angry at the killing of a close North Korean contact, so there could be some sort of reaction, possibly back-channel, from Beijing.

But a more concrete punishment could come from Washington.

Cheong Seong-Chang, a South Korean analyst, said the assassination might convince the U.S. Congress to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, further isolating the already widely shunned country.

Tags: kim jong nam, king jong-un, female assassins, assassination
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Entertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen on the sets of the reality show 'The Voice India' to promote their upcoming film 'Rangoon' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid and Kangana are on a promotion spree for Rangoon
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited an orphanage in Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had an enjoyable time with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Varun bring a smile to kids' faces on Valentine's Day
Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK chief VK Sasikala. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Sreesanth to return to first division cricket, defy BCCI life ban

S Sreesanth is all set to defy the life ban imposed on him by BCCI. (Photo: AP)
 

Half of all married couples in Japan haven't had sex in over a month

There has been a rise in marriages ending up as sexless unions (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ISRO planning launch of SAARC satellite in March

Since Pakistan has 'opted out' of the project, the SAARC satellite is now being called the South Asian satellite. (Representational image)
 

Dubai to get the world's first rotating skyscraper by 2020

Proposed back in 2008 by architect David Fisher, the tower aims to be 420m tall, which would make it the second tallest building in Dubai, as well as the second tallest residential tower in the world behind New York’s 432 Park Avenue (which stands at 425.5m).
 

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim under attack for mother's 3-year-old pro-Pak FB post

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Russian foreign min to meet US counterpart for the first time tomorrow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AFP)

Body of North Korean leader’s brother who was assassinated to undergo autopsy

File photo of Kim Jong-Un's brother Kim Jong-Nam (Photo: File/AFP)

Myanmar woman detained in probe into death of Kim Jong-un's half-brother

Police officers patrol inside the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong-un's half-brother assassinated with poisoned needles at airport

In this photo taken Friday, June 4, 2010, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia launches anti-Valentine's Day condom raids

Mayor Mohammad Ramdhan Pomanto said he was not against the sale of condoms but that outlets needed to be careful about whom they were sold to. (Photo: Instagram/ @photomicona)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham