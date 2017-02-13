 LIVE !  :  While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad
 
World, Asia

North Korea says successfully tested new ballistic missile

AFP
Published Feb 13, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 8:25 am IST
The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "personally guided the preparations" for the test, the KCNA report said, adding it was carried out in a way that took the "security of the neighbouring countries into consideration". (Photo: AFP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "personally guided the preparations" for the test, the KCNA report said, adding it was carried out in a way that took the "security of the neighbouring countries into consideration". (Photo: AFP)

Seoul, South Korea: North Korea on Monday confirmed it had "successfully" tested a ballistic missile, in what was seen as a challenge to new US President Donald Trump.

"A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2... was successfully test-fired on Sunday," the state-run news agency KCNA said, describing it as a "Korean-style new type strategic weapon system".

The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defence ministry said Sunday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "personally guided the preparations" for the test, the KCNA report said, adding it was carried out in a way that took the "security of the neighbouring countries into consideration".

Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the possession of another powerful nuclear attack means which adds to the tremendous might of the country", KCNA said.

"Thanks to the development of the new strategic weapon system, our People's Army is capable of performing its strategic duties most accurately and rapidly in any space: under waters or on the land."  

Sunday's missile launch was an apparent test of newly elected Trump, who responded to the provocation by pledging "100 percent" support of Washington's key regional ally Japan.

The North Korean missile flew about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the sea, the South's defence ministry said.

"Today's missile launch... is aimed at drawing global attention to the North by boasting its nuclear and missile capabilities", the ministry said in a statement.

"It is also believed that it was an armed provocation to test the response from the new US administration under President Trump," it added.

It was the first such test since last October.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country would be in range of a hostile North Korean missile launch, called the test "absolutely intolerable" during an impromptu press conference with Trump in Florida.

North Korea is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

Last year the country conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland.

South Korea's acting president Hwang Gyo-Ahn vowed a "corresponding punishment" in response to the launch, which came on the heels of a visit to Seoul by US Defense Secretary James Mattis this month.

Mattis had warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack would be met with an "effective and overwhelming" response.

Tags: kim jong-un, north korea, ballistic missile, missile launch
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman pilot removed after ranting over divorce, Donald Trump

United Airlines confirmed a pilot on a flight from Austin to San Francisco was removed from a plane on Saturday evening. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad

While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP)
 

Good to have the record out of way: R Ashwin

Playing in his 45th Test match, R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the fourth and penultimate day of the one-off Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricket fraternity congratulates blind cricket team for T20 WC triumph

India also won the previous and inaugural edition in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli expresses his displeasure with Jadeja in colourful language

Virat Kohli who was not pleased with Jadeja’s lack of awareness, and let the all-rounder have a piece of his mind after this incident. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Afghanistan: Mob attacks police station, shoots couple who eloped

Representational image (Photo: File)

Syria: Erdogan says Turkish troops inside ISIS held Al-Bab

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AFP)

North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging Donald Trump

The reports come as Trump was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il. (Photo: AP)

Russia using Iran airspace for Syria raids: official

A Russian long range Tu-22M3 bomber carries out an air strike over Aleppo region of Syria on Tuesday, August 16, 2016. (Photo: AP)

Philippines dismisses about 100 policemen for using drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, speaks to erring policemen during an audience at the Presidential Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines on February 9. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham