World, Asia

SCO Summit: Modi meets Chinese prez Xi amid growing bilateral differences

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
It is the 1st meet between the 2 leaders after India boycotted the OBOR forum held in Beijing earlier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China held talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China held talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Astana on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO summit, seen as an effort to repair ties hit by growing differences between the two countries over a host of issues including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and NSG.

It is the first between the two leaders after India boycotted the high profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in May in which 29 world leaders took part.

India abstained from the summit to highlight its concerns over the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and passes through Gilgit and Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Prime Minister Modi and Xi are in Astana to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"PM @narendramodi meets President of China #XiJinping on margins of SCO Summit in Astana," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

China is vocal about its stand to block India's admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

It had also stalled India's move to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. After Astana, Modi and Xi are also expected to cross paths at the G20 summit to be held in July in Hamburg, Germany followed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit to be held in Xiamen, China in September.

Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO. "Taking forward #IndiaUzbekistan coop'n. PM @narendramodi meets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO Summit," Baglay tweeted.

Tags: sco summit, narendra modi, china-pakistan economic corridor, xi jinping
Location: Kazakstan, Astana, Astana

Related Stories

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that they wanted to act in accordance with the principles of the NSG. (Photo: AP)

In touch with Russia over India's NSG bid, but position unchanged: China

Earlier, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that India is engaging with Moscow and wanted to convince China as well.
06 Jun 2017 4:35 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Not 1 bullet fired in 40 yrs despite border dispute with China: Modi

Modi was responding to a question whether India's opposition to China's 'One Belt One Road' project reflects deep discord in their ties.
03 Jun 2017 8:36 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s Alexa better than Siri, suggests former Apple employee

The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled (Alexa) virtual assistant, is seen at it's product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016.
 

Very happy with Dangal's success in China: M Venkaiah Naidu

Aamir Khan in a still from the film 'Dangal' (L) and Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (R).
 

OnePlus officially teases first look of OnePlus 5

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone (Photp: Android Police)
 

Nokia 6, 5 and 3 set for India launch on June 13

All of the Nokia smartphones run on the latest version of Android Nougat 7.1.1.
 

Galaxy Note 8 won’t have a display-embedded fingerprint sensor

msung's head of Mobile Business DJ Koh holding the all new Galaxy Note 7. (Photo: Samsung/ Twitter)
 

Key ingredient of life found circling infant stars

Using the Atacama array of radiotelescopes in the northern desert of Chile, two teams independently isolated the chemical signature of methyl isocyanate, and then followed up to probe the molecule's origins. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko admire the 300-year-old Noborihata folding screen with flags in various designs during their visit to the Japan Folk Crafts Museum in Tokyo on June 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Nobody can interfere in our foreign policy, says Qatar minister

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Photo: AP)

Modi arrives in Kazakhstan for SCO Summit, set to become full member

Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan met Narendra Modi and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties.(Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

‘Spaghetti’ roads has Chinese confused

Over 15 ramps allow vehicles to move from one level to another in eight directions.

South Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

A US missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham