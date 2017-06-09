SCO Summit: Modi meets Chinese prez Xi amid growing bilateral differences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China held talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Astana on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO summit, seen as an effort to repair ties hit by growing differences between the two countries over a host of issues including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and NSG.

It is the first between the two leaders after India boycotted the high profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in May in which 29 world leaders took part.

India abstained from the summit to highlight its concerns over the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and passes through Gilgit and Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Prime Minister Modi and Xi are in Astana to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"PM @narendramodi meets President of China #XiJinping on margins of SCO Summit in Astana," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

China is vocal about its stand to block India's admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

It had also stalled India's move to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. After Astana, Modi and Xi are also expected to cross paths at the G20 summit to be held in July in Hamburg, Germany followed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) summit to be held in Xiamen, China in September.

Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO. "Taking forward #IndiaUzbekistan coop'n. PM @narendramodi meets President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO Summit," Baglay tweeted.