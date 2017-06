The man allegedly shot one of the guards in the leg, wounding him. (Photo: Representational/File)

Tehran: A shooting at the Iranian parliament was reported on Wednesday by two semi-official Iranian news agencies, Fars and Mehr, where allegedly 3 people were injured.

"A person entered Iranian parliament today and started shooting at the guards. He shot one of the guards in the leg and ran away," the agencies reported on their telegram feeds.

Other reports also suggested that few might be held hostage.

More details are awaited.