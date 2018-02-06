Emergency gives more power to Maldives forces

Male: Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen on Monday declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced, deepening the political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a tense standoff between the Supreme Court and the government. Shukoor read out the declaration on state television shortly after Yameen sent three letters to the judges asking them to reverse their decision.

Officials said the President is required to inform the Parliament about any declaration of emergency within two days, but the country’s legislature has been suspended indefinitely by authorities. The Supreme Court on Thursday had also restored the seats of 12 MPs who had defected from Yameen’s party, effectively handing the Opposition a majority in the 85-member parliament, making the President vulnerable to impeachment.

Meanwhile, India on Monday expressed concern over the recent political developments in the Maldives and asked its nationals to defer all non-essential travels to the Indian Ocean nation until further notice. In an advisory, the ministry of external affairs said Indian expatriates in Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings. The advisory came after Yameen declared the emergency.