search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Emergency gives more power to Maldives forces

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 12:50 am IST
The advisory came after Yameen declared the emergency. 
Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom (Photo: PTI)
 Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom (Photo: PTI)

Male: Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen on Monday declared a 15-day state of emergency, his aide Azima Shukoor announced, deepening the political crisis in the Indian Ocean nation. The move gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects, and comes amid a tense standoff between the Supreme Court and the government. Shukoor read out the declaration on state television shortly after Yameen sent three letters to the judges asking them to reverse their decision.

Officials said the President is required to inform the Parliament about any declaration of emergency within two days, but the country’s legislature has been suspended indefinitely by authorities. The Supreme Court on Thursday had also restored the seats of 12 MPs who had defected from Yameen’s party, effectively handing the Opposition a majority in the 85-member parliament, making the President vulnerable to impeachment. 

 

Meanwhile, India on Monday expressed concern over the recent political developments in the Maldives and asked its nationals to defer all non-essential travels to the Indian Ocean nation until further notice. In an advisory, the ministry of external affairs  said Indian expatriates in Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings. The advisory came after Yameen declared the emergency.     

Tags: abdulla yameen abdul gayoom, maldives




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Hopes for inter-Korean talks as N Korea’s nominal leader gears up for Olympics

Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Sunday Kim Yong Nam would lead a 22-strong delegation that was expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day trip. (Photo: AP)

Japan, S Korea again at odds over unified Olympic flag with disputed islands

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will travel to South Korea for the opening ceremony of the Games, where he is expected to hold talks on Korean ‘comfort women’ used by the Japanese as war-time sex slaves. (Photo: File)

N Korea violated UN sanctions, supplies arms to Syria, Myanmar: report

‘The DPRK is already flouting the most recent resolutions by exploiting global oil supply chains, complicit foreign nationals, offshore company registries and the international banking system,’ the UN monitors wrote in the 213-page report (Photo: AP)

WWII bomb discovered in Hong Kong, thousands evacuated before disposal

The experts cut a large hole through the shell to burn off explosive materials inside before a crane lifted the earth-covered bomb off the site on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Islamic Indonesian province makes headscarves a must for Muslim attendants

‘All female stewardesses must wear a 'jilbab' (headscarf) Muslim fashion in accordance with the rules of sharia,’ the authorities said in the letter. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham